New PS5 Controller – the DualSense – revealed by Sony for latest PlayStation

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed our first ever look at the PlayStation 5 controller, the DualSense, which is very similar to the PS4 controller, but comes packing a few additional bells and whistles. Some of these attributes -- such as haptic feedback -- we already knew about, but alongside the reveal of the full controller, new features were also revealed.

The new PS5 controller is a noteworthy departure from the previous DualShock designs. This departure is also represented in the name, which punts on the prior naming structure for something entirely new – the DualSense.

As you will know, since the jump from the PS1 controller to the PS2 controller, Sony has practiced revision rather than revolution when it comes to creating controllers. That said, the jump from PS3 to PS4 was a considerable jump. The biggest difference between the two controllers being the touchpad located in the middle of the latter. That said, as you can see, the PS5 controller makes similar revisions that don't change how you play games on PlayStation, but do adjust and add to the experience.

Like prior DualShock controllers that came before, Sony confirmed the PS5's DualSense controller will still use rechargeable batteries. As far as we've seen so far, the new Xbox Series X will still use AA batteries in its new controllers.

Physically, Sony has changed the angle of the hand triggers to make the controller feel smaller than it actually is. They've also reduced the weight of the controller and updated the grips.

The light bar, previously found on the top of the DualShock 4 controller, has been pushed to the sides of the touch pad.

With the DualSense, Sony removed the "Share" button that the DualShock 4 had. But they tell consumers not too worry because that feature is not going away. Instead, the new "Create" button will allow gamers to create content which can then be shared online or "just to enjoy for themselves."

Naturally, the new DualSense also still allows players to chat online using a headset. But the PS5 controller has a new built-in microphone feature in the middle of the controller for those who do not have one.

Of course, because the PS5 is backwards compatible with the PS4, Sony probably was never going to make big changes to the DualShock design. Further, why change something that works? There have been hardly any complaints lodged against the PS4 controller. It can't stand up to premium controllers, such as the Xbox One Pro Controller, but for its price, there's not much better on the market.

In other words, why take a risk and change something that the market isn't asking for? As you will know, while PlayStation is occasionally experimental, it's not on the level of Nintendo, which drastically changes its controllers every generation.

“DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5," SIE President and CEO Jim Ryan said. "The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future."

For more news, media, rumors, leaks, and information on all things PlayStation 5, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the console -- including our article on every PS5 game confirmed so far -- by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, a developer recently made the claim that on PS5 we will see worlds many times bigger than we saw this generation. The PlayStation 5 is set to release worldwide sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word from Sony about a possible delay, but some think a delay to 2021 because of the coronavirus is inevitable.

