Fallout 76 Players May Have to Move Their Homes When Wastelanders Releases

April 14th will bring the release of Wastelanders to Fallout 76 to usher in NPCs and much more to the Fallout game, but it’ll also be moving day for many players since they’ll have to relocate their settlements when the big update releases. Bethesda said this week that the return of NPCs, their factions, and all else that entails means some parts of West Virginia had to be reclaimed to be used by the arriving characters so that they’d have somewhere to live. If players have set up their C.A.M.P. on a spot that the new characters will be living on, you’ll have to pack things up and find somewhere else to live.

The C.A.M.P. settlements serve as players’ bases of operations in Fallout 76 and have since the game’s release, so many players have had their setups in place for a while now. You can move your home whenever you want, but doing so comes at a price.

Launch day is upon us! Make sure you’re fully prepared to dig into the #Wastelanders update on April 14 with our latest trailer, soundtrack, gameplay videos, and more in this week's Inside The Vault.https://t.co/bJ5rsZrIZQ pic.twitter.com/cKjnQkFCXV — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) April 10, 2020

Thankfully, Bethesda is making the resettlement process free for players who find their C.A.M.P. is located in a “no-C.A.M.P.” zone, as Bethesda is calling the areas. Bethesda addressed the slight land ownership issue connected to the Wastelanders update in a post ahead of the update’s arrival and said it’d be offering players a free C.A.M.P. move if they need to relocate.

“If your residence is in one of these areas when you log into Wastelanders, you will be notified that it can no longer be placed,” Bethesda said. “You will also be offered a free C.A.M.P. move, which we hope will help you find a new home for your home.”

With the return of people to Appalachia, the new factions have moved in claiming territory as their own. #Wastelanders won't be the same Appalachia you're used to. Check your C.A.M.P location with this map to see if you may need to consider relocating from a no-build-zone. pic.twitter.com/FbnfCRyQVt — Fallout (@Fallout) April 10, 2020

The map above was released by Bethesda this week alongside the Inside the Vault post to show where players wouldn’t be able to settle once the Wastelanders update releases. If your home is in one of the areas marked with a no-C.A.M.P. symbol – or it’s close enough to where you think it might be a problem – you may want to start picking out a new place to stay.

Fallout 76’s Wastelanders update is scheduled to release on April 14th, the same day the game is coming to Steam where it’ll be free for some players.

