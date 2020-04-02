Some Fallout 76 Owners Can Get the Game on Steam for Free

Bethesda is giving Fallout 76 players a chance to get the game for free on Steam when it launches in that marketplace so long as they’ve already bought the game from the Bethesda Launcher. The special offer for Fallout 76’s Steam release was announced on Thursday and is a reversal from Bethesda’s previous stance which told Fallout 76 owners that they’d have to purchase Fallout 76 again on Steam if they wanted to play on that platform. All players have to do to get their free copy is link their Bethesda and Steam accounts together, but you must do it before the game releases on Steam on April 14th, the new release date set for the game and the Wastelanders update after they were delayed.

The special offer for Fallout 76 was outlined in an announcement from Bethesda this week that walked players through the process of getting Fallout 76 on Steam for free. Progress carries over from other versions of the game to Steam, but Bethesda acknowledged that anyone who’s already gotten the game on the PC would probably like to play through it on Steam as well or may want to switch over upon its release there.

The process of getting the free copy of Fallout 76 on Steam is a simple one so long as you fulfill the required steps in time.

We're happy to be bringing #Fallout76 to Steam with Wastelanders. If you own the game already on https://t.co/8MkWruhisF, link your Steam account by April 13th to get it free. Details here: https://t.co/iEddmwTaoF pic.twitter.com/EGwVw40q6C — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) April 2, 2020

“All you have to do to get your free Steam copy of Fallout 76 is go here and link your Steam account to your Bethesda.net account before 11:59pm ET, April 12,” Bethesda said. “When the Steam version is available, you will automatically receive your Fallout 76 entitlement.”

This offer is a change of thinking from what Bethesda originally said about the Steam version. In an FAQ shared in February, Bethesda said people who own the game on Bethesda.net wouldn’t get access to the Steam version for free. The FAQ also said Atoms and Fallout 1st memberships wouldn’t be transferable, though that part still remains true.

If you haven’t bought Fallout 76 through Bethesda.net at all, Bethesda has another offer for you. For those who haven’t bought the game on the PC before, buying the Steam version will include the Fallout Classic Collection as a bonus. That bundle consists of Fallout 1, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics with the bundle being distributed during the two-week window after the game’s Steam launch.

Fallout 76 releases on Steam on April 14th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.