Grand Theft Auto Fans Are Heartbroken and Angry Over Latest GTA 6 News

Today, a new report about GTA 6 surfaced, revealing that the game is still in the early stages of development. In other words, it's not releasing anytime soon, which may just mean it will skip PS4 and Xbox One entirely and release just on PS5 and Xbox Series X. At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not confirmed this news, but the report comes way of one of the industry's most trust sources. As a result, Grand Theft Auto fans are taking it as official information, which means there's a lot of heartbroken and angry GTA fans on social media and gaming forums right now. In fact, so many are tweeting angrily over the news that "GTA 6" is now trending worldwide on Twitter.

As you would expect, there's a lot of confusion about why the new installment is still a ways off if GTA 5 released seven years ago. The answer to this is Red Dead Redemption 2, which kept Rockstar Games very busy until 2018. Keeping it further busy has been GTA Online, which help cement GTA 5 as the second best-selling game of all time.

Not only has Rockstar Games been incredibly busy with GTA Online, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Red Dead Online, but GTA Online and GTA 5 have been bringing in a massive amount of money since release. In other words, there's little incentive to rush GTA 6. Meanwhile, Rockstar Games is reportedly fixing its infamous crunch culture, which will inevitably slow things down as well.

All of this is to say, it's not very surprising to hear GTA 6 is still a ways off, but not only are many Grand Theft Auto fans surprised by this news, but they are very unhappy to hear it.