Grand Theft Auto Fans Are Heartbroken and Angry Over Latest GTA 6 News

Today, a new report about GTA 6 surfaced, revealing that the game is still in the early stages of development. In other words, it’s not releasing anytime soon, which may just mean it will skip PS4 and Xbox One entirely and release just on PS5 and Xbox Series X. At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not confirmed this news, but the report comes way of one of the industry’s most trust sources. As a result, Grand Theft Auto fans are taking it as official information, which means there’s a lot of heartbroken and angry GTA fans on social media and gaming forums right now. In fact, so many are tweeting angrily over the news that “GTA 6” is now trending worldwide on Twitter.

As you would expect, there’s a lot of confusion about why the new installment is still a ways off if GTA 5 released seven years ago. The answer to this is Red Dead Redemption 2, which kept Rockstar Games very busy until 2018. Keeping it further busy has been GTA Online, which help cement GTA 5 as the second best-selling game of all time.

Not only has Rockstar Games been incredibly busy with GTA Online, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Red Dead Online, but GTA Online and GTA 5 have been bringing in a massive amount of money since release. In other words, there’s little incentive to rush GTA 6. Meanwhile, Rockstar Games is reportedly fixing its infamous crunch culture, which will inevitably slow things down as well.

All of this is to say, it’s not very surprising to hear GTA 6 is still a ways off, but not only are many Grand Theft Auto fans surprised by this news, but they are very unhappy to hear it.

BUT GTA 5 HAS BEEN OUT FOR 7 YEARS….

gta 5 been out 7 years n they jus now starting gta 6… pic.twitter.com/In4jPldAHy — banned in 2 countries ➐ (@fuckdeant) April 15, 2020

CAN’T WAIT TO PLAY IT IN 2034!

Me to myself after I get excited about the GTA 6 news knowing damn well that shit ain’t droppin till I’m 41 with 2 mortgages and 3 failed marriages pic.twitter.com/y2eSOEGKkF — Ahmad H (@IAmModdyG) April 15, 2020

BRUH

they barley work on gta 6 after gta 5 has been out for like 7 years???? bruh pic.twitter.com/MEy1gJV9yl — womens rights matter (@dreweywilkerson) April 15, 2020

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?!?

How do now just start working on GTA 6?pic.twitter.com/IZUI4fOwWC — Johnny (@ItsJohnny05) April 15, 2020

WELP, MORE GTA 5

Me logging into twitter and seeing gta 6 trending just to see its in “early development” knowing imma be playing gta 5 for 3+ more years: pic.twitter.com/TMcZiGURZF — ☔️🖤 (@50kCam) April 16, 2020

IT’S NOT A JOKE

no joke started crying thinking about gta 6 being in early development — 📌 (@lRONHOOF) April 16, 2020

ROCKSTAR GAMES SHOULD HAVE STARTED SOONER

I get why rockstar didn’t start working on gta 6 earlier because they were focused on red dead 2 but they should’ve started soon after the release wtf that shit will come out 2027 knowing how many times they delay shit. — Angel (@officialangeld1) April 16, 2020

SILVER LINING?