GTA 6 Report Reveals Disappointing News for Grand Theft Auto Fans

Today, a new GTA 6 report surfaced online bearing bad news for Grand Theft Auto fans hoping to play the PS5 and Xbox Series X game soon. More specifically, it appears GTA 6 will not be releasing anytime soon, because the game is reportedly still in "early development." This news comes on the back of months and months and months of rumors alleging the game may not only be revealed soon, but could release soon. In fact, some of these rumors have suggested the game could drop as soon as this year.

The report comes way of Kotaku, who notes that Grand Theft Auto VI will indeed be Rockstar Games next release, squashing rumors and leaks suggesting that Bully 2 would serve as a stopgap between the latest Red Dead and GTA releases. That said, don't suspect to see this next release anytime soon. According to one of the industry's most trusted sources, Jason Schreier, GTA 6 is still a ways off.

"The next GTA is still a ways away, so it'll be a while before we see whether the company's attempts to mitigate crunch are really successful, but in the last year Rockstar has made several quality-of-life improvements and replaced managers that staff described as toxic," said the Kotaku journalist talking about the game in relation to the work culture at Rockstar Games.

At this point, a release date seems like it's still -- at the very least -- a couple years away. However, that doesn't mean we won't get a reveal soon. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if we see an announcement late this year or spring 2021, with a 2022 release following. This is just speculation based off a few things I've heard about the game and its development though.

As always, all of these claims, and the speculation on top of each, should be taken with a grain of salt. Even if everything here is correct, it's subject to change. That said, Schreier is widely held as one of the most trusted sources in the industry.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this latest report. In fact, it hasn't even confirmed GTA 6 is in development.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the rumored title, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of GTA 6 by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, the first (alleged) screenshot of the game has leaked, but fans are divided on whether or not it's real.

