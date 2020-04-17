PS5 and Xbox Series X Potential Prices Revealed By Analyst

How much will the PS5 and Xbox Series X cost? Unfortunately, we don't know. At the moment of publishing, neither Sony or Microsoft have revealed a price point for either of their respective consoles, however, both have suggested they could come with a premium price tag. As a result, all we have right now is speculation. Across the Internet, both PlayStation and Xbox fans have been speculating over this very question for months. In addition to fans of both brands, analysts and investment firms are really starting to weigh in on this pertinent question.

According to new a report from market-leading data and analytics firm Ampere Analysis, the PS5 and Xbox Series X will cost in the ballpark of $450 to $500. Further, the firm warns that both consoles may be in trouble at launch because there's a good chance both will launch right in the middle of a global economic recession born out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Making matters worse, the firm warns that consumer-friendly features paired with many cross-generational games for the first couple of years may also slow the adoption rate of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

If the PS5 launches at $450, it will actually be cheaper than the PS4, which launched at $400. How? Because of inflation. Meanwhile, if it launches at $500, it will be a bit more pricey, but not that much more, again, when you take into consideration inflation. Meanwhile, even if the Xbox Series X launches at $500, it will be cheaper in today's market than the Xbox One was in 2013's market.

That all said, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information. However, firms like this are paid for their analysis, so there's more to the prediction than the average prediction you may find on the Internet about how much each console will cost.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are currently scheduled to drop sometime this holiday season. However, will they be worth the upgrade? Yes, but maybe not at launch.

As always, feel free to drop a comment or four with your thoughts and hot takes letting us know what you think. How much will the PS5 and Xbox Series X cost?

