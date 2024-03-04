Helldivers 2 Brings Back Popular Feature

Helldivers 2 has blown developer Arrowhead Game Studios' expectations out of the water, selling an eye-watering number of copies in only a few weeks on the market. However, that success came with the unfortunate consequence that Helldivers 2's servers weren't able to handle the initial waves of its massive playerbase. With the Helldivers 2 servers constantly having trouble, the team had to implement a few stopgaps to keep the experience running smoothly. Most notably, that meant a cap on the global player count, but the team was also having trouble with rewards. For quite a while, many players have had trouble with daily personal orders. Fortunately, Arrowhead has gotten things back in order, and the fan-favorite feature is back in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 Daily Personal Orders Are Back Online

(Photo: Arrowhead Studios)

The announcement was shared (too much joy) in the official Helldivers 2 Discord. There, a community manager let everyone know the good news by saying "Starting 09:00 CET tomorrow, daily orders will be back online! We repeat: Daily orders are back starting tomorrow!"

However, it was noticed on Reddit shortly after that daily orders are actually already up and running, giving players back that easy way of earning medals. This is a huge update for fans because personal orders have been down for everyone for about a week now. Before that, the issue was less widespread, but something changed recently that took them out of the game. With them finally back, everyone will have another source of medals to help with progression.

Of course, personal orders weren't the only source of medals, but it was a great way to rack them up relatively quickly in addition to completing objectives. On top of that, it's a great reason for players to check back in every day. Without them, it makes it less likely players will jump back in to keep up with the grind. This change should help Helldivers 2 keep up player engagement as it works on the next major content update.

What's Next For Helldivers 2?

We don't know when the first major Helldivers 2 content patch is coming, but we do know that Arrowhead is hard at work on several new features. This includes the mechs that the team has been teasing for the last few weeks. Recently, players were able to find footage of what those mechs look like in-game, leaving viewers very excited for what's coming.

In addition to that leaked mech footage, players also found evidence about several upcoming weapons. That includes a crossbow that fires exploding bolts and an electric-charged shotgun. Plus, there have been several leaks suggesting new armored vehicles are coming to Helldivers 2 soon. As mentioned, we don't know when any of this will be released, but it shouldn't be too long before we learn more.

Helldivers 2 is available now on PS5 and PC.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount.