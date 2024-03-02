Helldivers 2 Leak Reveals New Mechs, Weapons, and Vehicles

New Helldivers 2 content has flooded social media this week with players spotting mechs, vehicles, and weapons in the game. The catch, however, is that these new additions haven't officially been released yet. Some are saying that people are hacking the game to get the unreleased content, some are suggesting that players finding these in-game might actually be playing with devs, and some are theorizing that the new content is being strategically placed in certain games to be discovered by players and talked about online. Whatever the case is, the new content seems quite far along in terms of development, so it might not be too long before we actually see these things in-game.

Of the new content that's been spotted online, mechs are something that we knew for sure would be coming to the game thanks to a past teaser that outright confirmed plans for them. New weapons seemed inevitable, and vehicles made sense when trying to predict what'd be added given the size of some of Helldivers 2's missions, but with players spotting the new content in-game now, there's less speculation to be done.

Helldivers 2 Mechs, Vehicles, and Weapons

Mechs in Helldivers 2 are the feature best documented so far since players already knew that they were coming down the line. Videos like the one below have been shared within subreddits and on Twitter to show what the mechs look like in-game with players able to hop in and out of them while using the mechs' weapons, too.

In addition to the mechs, more weapons have also been spotted online after seemingly being dug up from within the game's files. Over on TikTok, user madasbannanas compiled a gallery of screenshots showing off the following weapons:

ARC-12 Blitzer: This shotgun blasts a wide burst of high-voltage electricity that arcs between all units – enemy or otherwise – within range.

SG-8P Punisher Plasma: A modified Punisher shotgun firing exploding plasma rounds. Fire carefully – exploding plasma can injure squadmates

B-1 Supply Pack: Supply boxes containing ammunition, with a backpack that allows the user to distribute boxes to fellow Helldivers.

BX-7 Displacer Pack: A portable teleportation device, which activates the moment before the user would take a potentially fatal blow.

R-36 Eruptor: This bolt-action rifle fires jet-assisted shells that explode shrapnel in all directions upon impact. Not recommended for close-quarters use.

CB-9 Exploding Crossbow: Fires powerful exploding bolts which do maximum damage upon direct impact. Gravity must be accounted for when aiming.

And finally, vehicles have been spotted in Helldivers 2 as well. Videos like the one below from JayTechTV showed what a vehicle looked like in the game with an armored vehicle seen usable in Helldivers 2 alongside a smaller vehicle akin to a Warthog from Halo.

While the Helldivers 2 subreddit has been a valuable resource for players organizing their efforts against the Terminids and Automatons and discussing meta builds, you won't find hardly any talks of these new features there until they're fully released since the subreddit has banned talks of unreleased content.

"It has come to our attention that there have been discussions and posts regarding leaks about Helldivers 2 circulating on this subreddit," a stickied warning to Helldivers 2 players explained. We want to remind everyone that discussing or sharing leaked information is prohibited here."

Helldivers 2 creators Arrowhead Game Studios has not yet indicated when these new mechs, weapons, and vehicles will be added.