Helldivers 2 Players Say Those Using Controversial Strategy Are "Cowards"

Helldivers 2 is one of the most popular games on the Internet right now. Across Steam and the PS5, many are playing the sequel to a 2015 game they probably never heard of before the success of its sequel. More than anything, the game is pure, chaotic fun. Beyond this layer of explosions and freedom is a game with plenty of strategy though. To this end, one strategy has become quite contentious, and using it while playing the game is likely to get you labeled a "coward" on the game's Reddit page.

Taking to the Helldivers Reddit page, one player of the game took the opportunity to blast those using macros for their stratagems as "cowards" and "traitors." And judging by how popular the post has been, this is apparently a widely held opinion, though there is certainly plenty of tongue-and-cheek to the rant.

"If you use macros for your stratagems you're a coward and a traitor," reads the post in question. "Being under stress while trying to call in stratagems mid combat is an intentional design choice, to keep the game intense and engaging, otherwise they'd be like other games where they're just abilities on cooldown and you press a single button to activate them. Stop dishonoring Super Earth and play the game the way democracy intended."

Of course, not every single one of the 1000-plus comments echoes the sentiment. In fact, many have rebuked it while others have pointed out it is a useful system for some players who would otherwise have a hard time interfacing with the game for various reasons. That said, if you are using this method, it may be not to brag about it on the Internet or you may catch some heat.

For the most part, the Helldivers community is a great one, full of memes and democracy. However, despite there being no PvP -- and no intentions to add with the developers concerned about the "toxicity" it brings -- you will sometimes still encounter some grumpy players messaging you insults or find yourself getting dunked by Redditors. This is true basically in any game you interact with randoms though. That said, and always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you agree with this Reddit take? Have you encountered any toxicity while playing the hit new game?