Helldivers 2 Update Raises Server Cap Again

Helldivers 2 got yet another update this week to once again tackle the issue of too many people wanting to play the new shooter at the same time. The popularity of the game led to server caps being hit over and over again which resulted in long wait times for people to actually be able to get into the game, so Helldivers 2 creator Arrowhead Game Studios has responded by increasing the server capacity more than once. After the update released on Friday morning, the game can now fit in 700,000 players at the same time with other fixes and improvements detailed in the patch notes, too.

Arrowhead CEO and Helldivers 2 creative director Johan Pilestedt addressed the server situation Thursday night after fielding questions here and there on socials about the game. He said that the cap for concurrent users had been raised to the 700,000 mark but admitted that it's likely going to hit that once again which means that players could end up waiting to get into Helldivers 2 as it moves into another busy weekend.

"I have one final update for tonight. We have updated the max CCU cap to 700,000. Unfortunately, we expect the CCU to reach that level. We believe that the wait times will be much more bearable," Pilestedt said. "Tomorrow we are doing some final improvements for the weekend."

This change follows another one that's perhaps more significant: the introduction of a kick feature for AFK players. Helldivers 2 players had previously been staying logged into the game all day so that they could hop right back into a match whenever they were actually ready to play, but that meant those logging on later in the day had a much harder time doing so. That's no longer the case, however, now that Helldivers 2 kicks players who've been idle for 15 minutes.

It was also confirmed that Helldivers 2 armor ratings aren't currently working as intended, so if you're using heavy armor to get the better defensive benefits from it, you may want to switch back to something lighter, for now, until that armor issue is fixed.

The full patch notes for today's Helldivers 2 update can be seen below:

Helldivers 2 Patch Notes for February 23rd

Fixes

We have raised the server cap!

Fixed issue where some players would get stuck in cinematics for an extended period of time.

Known Issues