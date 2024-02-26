Helldivers 2 Leak Reveals Unused Stratagems, Upcoming Faction

Helldivers 2 has quickly become a bigger hit than developer Arrowhead Game Studios could have imagined. With that success, Helldivers 2 players have been enduring all kinds of server issues, though the team has seemingly worked most of those out after the first few weekends. However, now that Helldivers 2 is mostly stable, Arrowhead will start to look at the next round of content it's going to bring to the live service game. Recently, one player looked through the Helldivers 2 backend and found a few hints at what might be coming with the next Warbond.

Helldivers 2 Leaked Stratagems

This leak comes from a Reddit user who goes by stodal. They posted to the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, saying that they dug through the Helldivers 2 files (specifically in the dl_library.dll file) to find what appears to be a list of unused Stratagems along with a few extra tidbits. We know that Arrowhead Game Studios has big plans for the live service side of Helldivers 2, so learning that there's extra content mentioned in the backend isn't surprising.

If you want to check the files, you can do so yourself on a PC using the Notepad app and the game files. However, it's worth noting that the very first leaked Stratagem seems to be a hint at the mechs that the developers have already said are coming. The Stratagem is listed as "DropoffCombatWalker." There's a second listing for the Walker with an additional "PresidentReward" tag. Many are assuming this is the premium version of the mech, though we'll have to wait for confirmation from the developers.

There are several other intriguing stings in the files shared by stodal. One that stands out is "JammedPinata." We can't know exactly what that is until Arrowhead makes an announcement, but it sounds fun. There's also a string that reads "Nuke," which is sure to be a literal blast that will probably take out your teammates as often as your opponents.

It's not only new Stratagems though. Stodal also found evidence of a new faction called the Illuminate in the files. Of course, fans of the original Helldivers will remember the Illuminate, which was added during the game's post-launch period. Thus, it's not a big surprise to see them pop up here. They will likely be added relatively soon as Arrowhead plans to improve the offerings in Helldivers 2.

The leaked files also seem to include hints about new enemy types, including one called the Adept, who can call in backup. As players spend more time in Helldivers 2, they're going to want more enemy types to keep things fresh. Fortunately, it seems that Arrowhead has that in mind and will release several more in the next few months.

Helldivers 2 is available now on PlayStation 5 and PC.