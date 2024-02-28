Helldivers 2 Gives Players Missing Super Credits and Difficulty Levels

Helldivers 2's out-of-the-gate success was a welcome surprise for developer Arrowhead Game Studios, but it also meant that the team had trouble keeping the servers up and running during the launch period. At one point, the team even had to place a player cap to ensure that everyone who could get into the game would be able to play Helldivers 2 at an acceptable level. Those issues have mostly been ironed out, but the Helldivers 2 developer is still dealing with some of the complications that arose from the situation. Recently, the team shared in the official Helldivers 2 Discord that at least two of those issues have been addressed, and players should now have access to the Super Credits they were missing and be able to unlock new difficulty options.

Helldivers 2 Developers Announce Super Credits Fix

As mentioned, the news comes from the Helldivers 2 Discord. There, community and social media manager Katherine "Baskinator" Baskin said, "For players who were missing Super Credits, we have deployed a fix to our backend that should solve the issues. Please restart your game to ensure that it has taken effect."

In a later post, Baskin continued, "Good news! We have fixed the difficulty unlocking for a large portion of affected users, though perhaps some edge cases still remain."

If you're still having issues with either problem, your first step should be to restart your game and console of choice. That should fix any issues with missing Super Credits, but if you're still having problems unlocking difficulty options, you should consider contacting Helldivers 2's support because it sounds like your issue might be something the team is still working to iron out.

Either way, it's good to see Arrowhead delivering an update like this. It has been, understandably, frustrating for players trying to work their way through Helldivers 2 over the last few weeks. While everything is seemingly stable at this point, that doesn't make up for the missed Super Credits. Hopefully, this fix gets Helldivers 2 where it needs to be, and Arrowhead can move on to adding new content to the game.

What's Next For Helldivers 2?

We don't know exactly what Arrowhead is working on for Helldivers 2's next major content update, but we know it's coming. Remember, this is planned as a live service game, so we'll be getting new seasons and Warbonds for the foreseeable future. Recently, a Helldivers 2 player found a few potential hints in the game's backend files. This included references to the mechs that Arrowhead has been teasing and a hint about a returning faction from the original game.

Helldivers 2 is available now on PlayStation 5 and PC.