Helldivers 2 Dev Shares Update on Mechs

Helldivers 2 is a much different game when compared to the first Helldivers experience, but as those who played the previous game will know, weapons, Strategems, and other parts of Helldivers have carried over into Helldivers 2. Effects of weapons and other resources down to their very names are the same at times, but there's one feature that's not yet in Helldivers 2: mechanical exosuits. Those were teased in previous trailers released by Arrowhead Game Studios which showed that the mechs would be coming in a future update, and while they may still be awhile away, Helldivers 2 players got a promising update on them this week with one developer saying that mechs are basically "good to go."

If you never saw the mechs being teased for Helldivers 2, the trailer below which was released prior to the launch of Helldivers 2 will bring you up to speed. After the rousing Super Earth propaganda and some gameplay showing combat against Terminids and Automatons, mechs were teased in no uncertain terms at the end of the trailer with a "Coming soon after launch" disclaimer promising their arrival.

When Will Helldivers 2 Get Mechs?

But how soon is "soon" in this case? Prior to the launch of Helldivers 2, that was anyone's guess, but considering the server issues that the game has been experiencing in the wake of its unprecedented success, it's reasonable to expect that the mechs might take awhile longer to be added than Arrowhead Game Studios might've anticipated.

That's just an assumption based on where Arrowhead's priorities are now, but the good news is that whenever it is time for mechs to be added, they're pretty much ready to go. A Helldivers 2 developer indicated as much in the game's Discord server when asked about the status of mechs and if the work on them had been delayed due to more pressing matters.

"Mechs been good to go for a while, there's still some additional polishing being done by people who can't assist with server issues," a Helldivers 2 developer who goes by Evil-Bosse in the Discord said on Monday.

And when those mechs are added, what'll they look like? Again, Helldivers 2 is very different from the top-down Helldivers, but we have mechs from the previous games to look to for possibilities. They're referred to as "exosuits" in Helldivers, and the first game had the EXO-44 Walker Exosuit, the EXO-48 Obsidian Exosuit, and the EXO-51 Lumberer Exosuit. All shared a crushing attack, the EXO-44 Walker had a minigun and a missile launcher, the EXO-48 Obsidian had two cannons, and the EXO-51 Lumberer had a cannon and a flamethrower. Based on the weaponry shown in the trailer, the one depicted there appears to be an EXO-44 Walker, but that remains to be seen.

Helldivers 2 got another update this week which doesn't promise that login issues will be fixed, but it does have fixes for several issues players have been experiencing.