LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Gets First Big Sale Since Release

The first substantial sale for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has now arrived. Upon its launch back in May, the latest LEGO Batman game ended up being received quite favorably by both critics and fans. In the time since, however, there have been almost no discounts for Legacy of the Dark Knight, which has continued to keep those at bay who have been waiting for a cut in price before purchasing the game for themselves. Fortunately, a new deal for the title has now come about and will be available for the next couple of weeks.

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As of this moment, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has seen its price slashed to $55.99. While this might not seem like an enormous discount, it represents 20% off from the game’s typical value of $69.99. To date, this is the largest sale that Legacy of the Dark Knight has seen, which makes the offer notable. As for where the deal stems from, it happens to be live on both the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, with the sale running until August 13th on both platforms.

For those on PC, Steam also happens to have the same sale for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight running at the moment. The only catch with this deal, however, is that it will be concluding a bit sooner than PS5 and Xbox and will wrap up on August 10th. With this in mind, Steam users will have to make up their mind a bit earlier when it comes to pouncing on this deal before it’s gone.

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Although this sale is already a pretty great one, it’s worth noting that it doesn’t extend solely to the standard edition of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. Instead, it also applies to the Deluxe Edition of the game, which is now retailing for $71.99. While this version of the game is more expensive, it does happen to include a handful of additional cosmetics and other in-game items that aren’t included in this base edition. Typically, the Deluxe Edition sells for $89.99, which means that its price has dropped by almost $20 in this offer.

In the months ahead, there will certainly be more sales for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight that could bring the game’s cost even lower. However, the best discounts in this regard likely won’t happen until closer to the holiday season, which is still many months away. As such, if you’d like to jump into LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight sooner rather than later, this ongoing sale might be the best one that the game receives for quite a bit.