10 Years Ago, No Man’s Sky Overpromised and Underdelivered, But Its Revival Is One of Gaming’s Greatest Success Stories

Ten years ago, No Man’s Sky was promised as the largest sci-fi RPG of all time, and each trailer looked more impressive than the last. Hello Games showcased an enormous universe full of procedurally generated planets, exploration, trading, survival, discovery, and multiplayer possibilities. Yet, when the game launched in August of 2016, the truth was far more limited. Technical problems and missing or underdeveloped features created a gap between expectations and delivery. To do this, it is one of the most infamous video game releases ever. But this is also what makes the story of its comeback so remarkable and equally as impressive.

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Unlike most developers that may have slapped a band-aid on the game with a single patch or abandoned it, Hello Games deeply invested in No Man’s Sky. The studio released update and expansion, one after the other, steadily improving the game’s base issues, adding promised content, and delivering additional gameplay features. The best part of this, and likely the main reason for its success, is that these updates were all free. Hello Games was able to save No Man’s Sky despite the backlash because it eventually delivered on every promise and went beyond. To this day, a decade later, it is still receiving updates even as fans anticipated Hello Games’ next fantasy title, Light No Fire.

No Man’s Sky‘s Launch Became a Warning for the Industry

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No Man’s Sky was poised as one of the most ambitious games of all time, and its underlying technology proved that this was true. Its procedurally generated galaxy looked extraordinary, and it’s clear the premise has merit. The problem was that the pre-release conversation created such massive expectations that there was no way it could live up to these. Discussed features and systems before release became central to expectation, which only hurt the game when these weren’t absent or didn’t match Hello Games’ promises.

The launch showed how dangerous hyping up a game can be before launch. When a game’s identity is based on promises and possibilities rather than the actual content and features of the game, players are understandably upset when the day-one product doesn’t match the developer’s vision. Technical problems on top of these missing features only made the situation worse. Even after Hello Games spent weeks fixing the technical problems, the game was still nowhere near what was promised.

For some players, this launch is a difficult experience to forget, and it sullied the game for them. Buying No Man’s Sky in 2016 felt more like buying an early access game rather than a full experience. Yet that distinction would eventually become important, because Hello Games treated launch not as the end of development, but as the starting point for a remarkably long rebuilding process.

Hello Games Turned a Disaster Into a Decade-Long Revival

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No Man’s Sky’s comeback started from launch day, but it really showed Hello Games’ dedication with the Foundation update in November 2016. The free update introduced base building, new game modes, and additional systems that gave players more reasons to spend time in the game’s expansive universe. With the game’s praise at an all-time high, Hello Games promised fans that it was just the beginning of the journey. But unlike pre-release promises, Hello Games kept this one.

The scale of Hello Games’ commitment to No Man’s Sky only grew with each update. Atlas Rising substantially expanded the story and portals, added a procedural mission system, and improved economies and joint exploration. This was followed by Next, which brought a full multiplayer experience, dramatically expanded base building, added freighter fleets, and gave the game a graphical overhaul. Beyond then expanded online features and added full virtual reality support.

The list goes on and on, and it shows that Hello Games’ updates were more than just repairs and fulfilling past promises. They transformed No Man’s Sky from what was expected into something greater. Even now, in its tenth year, Hello Games is still releasing updates like Remnant and The Swarm. And these updates are all free, and the base game has not increased in price while also still going on frequent sales. No Man’s Sky is gaming’s greatest comeback, and the conversation around the game has completely reversed from launch day.

Light No Fire Is Equally Promising, But It Has to Learn From Every Mistake

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With Light No Fire, Hello Games is in an interesting position. Rather than sci-fi, it is a fantasy adventure that offers a survival adventure in a procedural world that is described as large as the Earth. Again, the studio promises exploration, building, survival, multiplayer, persistent communities, varied biomes, oceans, mountains, and a fantasy setting filled with creatures and lore. Looking at launch day of No Man’s Sky, it feels too good to be true.

But now, the obvious lesson should be that Hello Games now understands how dangerous overpromising can be. Light No Fire is already ambitious enough to invite comparison to No Man’s Sky, and the initial reveal looked incredible. But its eventual reception will depend on what actually exists when players get their hands on it on launch day. With no release date in sight, this may be a while. However, players can learn more about the game because Hello Games revealed that many of the new updates and systems added to No Man’s Sky are actually tests for Light No Fire.

Restraint is likely the best tool for Hello Games when it comes to Light No Fire. After spending a decade refining No Man’s Sky’s disastrous launch, it is clear that the studio is capable of launching an incredible game. However, no matter how Light No Fire is, overselling can destroy any goodwill regardless of how it launches, something No Man’s Sky proved. If Hello Games delivers on the game’s core systems without allowing pre-release expectations to overwhelm reality, its next adventure could begin with something No Man’s Sky desperately needed in 2016: trust.