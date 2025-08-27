No Man’s Sky Developer Reveals Exciting Info on New Game Light No Fire

No Man’s Sky’s Voyager update is here, and Hello Games shared an insight into not only how it affects the game, but also its next project, Light No Fire. The developer has been fairly quiet about Light No Fire since its reveal, so this news comes as a welcome surprise considering how long it’s been since Hello Games unveiled anything about its fantasy game. While the studio is hard at work continuing to support and update No Man’s Sky, it is putting these tools to work for its next game, and now fans can get a glimpse behind the curtain for Light No Fire.

One of the new mechanics in the Voyager update for No Man’s Sky is the ability to build custom spaceships. This feature will also appear in Light No Fire, but with a fantasy twist. Players will be able to build massive boats to sail by themselves and with friends. This isn’t just a fun side perk, but something that is necessary for exploring the world.

In Light No Fire, players will encounter giant oceans throughout the world. They won’t be background scenery or a way to gate players from areas. These oceans are real obstacles players will need to overcome, living environments that provide challenges, dangers, and wonders.

“You have these real oceans to navigate,” director Sean Murray says. “You need boats and crews, and this tech is being developed for both games.”

While some might be concerned that Hello Games is spending too much on No Man’s Sky, this shows that the developer is looking to the future while honoring its first game. Light No Fire has no release date, but its initial reveal hooked fans. No Man’s Sky seems to be the testing ground for features Hello Games wants to use in its next title, and players can enjoy these benefits now.

Light No Fire shows itself to be a massive game focused on exploration, building, and surviving. It has an emphasis on cooperative play, something that No Man’s Sky has steadily been improving upon. While No Man’s Sky had a rough launch, Hello Games has turned this reputation around through multiple updates, many of which are free. This goodwill goes a long way toward Light No Fire, and if Hello Games learned from its past mistakes, fans can expect a massive launch for its next game.

