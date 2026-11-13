Mastering GTA 5’s Police Chases Is the Best Way to Prepare for GTA 6

If you’ve been playing Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) for the last decade or so, you’re probably pretty confident in knowing how to lose the cops when things really start going down. Kinda of comes with having spent hundreds of hours causing trouble in Los Santos. You might even have a favorite stretch of highway for turning a routine traffic stop into a five-star disaster. But there’s a difference between surviving a police chase in GTA 5 and actually knowing how to lose the cops. With Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) poised to make getting away with a crime considerably more involved, now is a pretty good time to start mastering the art of the getaway.

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Rockstar’s new wanted system for GTA 6 puts greater emphasis on what officers know about a suspect, including their appearance, clothing, and getaway vehicle. Losing the cruisers on your tail may end the immediate pursuit, but it won’t necessarily erase the information you’ve given the authorities, meaning they might actually track you down if you’re not careful. The fundamentals players have spent years learning in GTA 5 should still matter, but GTA 6 looks ready to make every decision surrounding a getaway count. So if you’ve been relying on a fast car and a little luck to shake the cops, Leonida might be a rude awakening.

GTA 5 Has Spent Years Teaching You How to Lose the Cops

The biggest mistake players can make during a GTA 5 police chase is treating it like a race. Having a faster car certainly helps, but speed alone won’t save you when half the Los Santos Police Department is trying to turn your vehicle into a very expensive pile of scrap. The real trick is understanding how the wanted system works. Break the officers’ line of sight and stay out of view long enough for the wanted level to disappear. That sounds simple enough, but doing it consistently means knowing the city. A narrow alley can be worth more than a supercar’s top speed, while an underground passage or a well-timed turn through a residential neighborhood can buy you the few seconds you need. Eventually, five-star chases becomes less of a cause for panic and more of a puzzle you can solve whenever needed.

Know that this is the kind of experience worth carrying into GTA 6. Rockstar has discussed how its new wanted system tracks information about the player, and these new details are represented by separate indicators (or different color stars) on the new UI. This will give you a better sense of what the authorities actually know about your and your crimes. The distinction is rather important: getting out of an officer’s immediate view doesn’t mean the police have forgotten what you look like or which car you were driving. A getaway that would have been perfectly acceptable in GTA 5 might leave you with a problem in GTA 6 if you haven’t considered what happens after the pursuit ends. Learning to break line of sight is still useful, but learning to do it without leaving the police an easy lead could be even more valuable.

The Best Getaways in GTA 6 Will Start Before the Police Catch You

This is why it’s worth getting into the habit of thinking beyond the next turn whenever the police come after you in GTA 5. Don’t just ask yourself how you’re going to escape the cruisers. Think about where you’re going to go once they’re no longer chasing you. Is your current vehicle going to make you easy to identify? Have you picked an escape route that leaves you boxed in if another patrol car shows up? Would it be smarter to ditched the car while the cops are out of sight, and finish the getaway on foot? GTA 5 gives players plenty of opportunities to experiment with these decisions, even if its wanted system doesn’t really demand that extra consideration. Still, practicing these things now might come in handy in the sequel.

Of course, not everything single thing you learn from escaping the police in GTA 5 is going to translate directly to GTA 6. Rockstar is clearly taking a different approach to wanted levels, and Vice City is bound to have its own rules for how the authorities respond to your crimes. But that’s exactly why it’s worth mastering the art of the getaway now. The real lesson isn’t memorizing a handful of tricks that may or may not work in the next game. It’s learning to treat losing the cops as a skill rather than a lucky break. GTA 6 looks ready to put that skill to a much bigger test, so don’t just spend your time in Los Santos causing trouble. Make sure you know how to get away with it, too.

What’s your go-to strategy for losing the cops in GTA 5, and do you think it’ll hold up when GTA 6 sends you tearing through Vice City? Let us know in the comment section below.