GTA 6 First Update Released Ahead of Launch

Rockstar Games has released the first official GTA 6 update via PS5 and Xbox Series X today, November 13, ahead of the Grand Theft Auto game’s launch on November 19. The official update — Update 1.002.000 — notably follows the game’s map leaking online, and it is marked as mandatory, meaning everyone who plays the game at launch will need to download the update before they can start playing the new Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar Games.

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Unfortunately, we do not have the official patch notes for the GTA 6 update, but the download appears to be about 1 GB, so it’s a fairly small update. Per iGrandTheftAuto, the biggest changes are to “story000-[GameContent]” with 15.75 MiB and “Levels[Americas]-0” with 35.75 MiB of the install. Meanwhile, audio, movies, and texture databases all have unchanged sizes. While an interesting insight, this unfortunately does not shed much light on what the update is, nor why it is a mandatory download. The latter obviously confirms its importance, though.

What is also somewhat odd about the new GTA 6 update is that it’s not been made available to every owner of the game, only to 50% of users, while the remaining 50% of users will get the patch later today, in about 11 hours.

Of course, while the general population does not have access to the game yet, select video reviewers do. These reviewers will not be allowed to divulge the contents of the update per their NDAs, but there is a chance the contents will leak; this is assuming the changes are obvious, though, which is incredibly unlikely. Whatever the case, Rockstar Games felt the need to get this update out as soon as possible, indicating it will have a tangible and measurable impact on the game itself.

There is probably going to be another update pushed before the GTA 6 release date of November 19. In fact, there is almost certainly going to be another update between now and then, with a launch-day update particularly likely. This is just speculation, though, as Rockstar Games has not communicated as much, nor anything about its plans for this final pre-release period. What we do know is that when it does arrive, it will be alongside a feature that Grand Theft Auto fans have not seen since GTA San Andreas.

Grand Theft Auto VI is poised to release on November 19 via the PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. There remains no word of a PC release or a Nintendo Switch 2 release. The former is inevitable, but the latter is very much up in the air. At launch, the new Grand Theft Auto game will cost $80.