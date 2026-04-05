The Rumored Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Can Finally Fix the Game’s Worst Aspect

Few games carry the legacy of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Released on the Nintendo 64, it set a new standard for 3D adventure design with its targeting system, world structure, and dungeon variety. For many players, myself included, it was a defining experience and remains one of the best games of all time. I remember wandering through Hyrule Field for the first time, unsure of where to go but eager to explore. Few games have matched that sense of discovery, including modern Zelda games.

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But not even The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is without its flaws. With the recent rumors of the game’s remake circulating, my excitement has grown tremendously. However, one thing has me concerned about the remake, and it is something that has troubled the classic since its first release. The Water Temple has long been cited as one of the most frustrating dungeons in all of Zelda, with some even citing it as one of the worst dungeons in gaming. This new remake is a chance to fix this glaring issue once and for all.

Why Ocarina of Time Still Matters Today

image courtesy of nintendo

Part of what makes The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time so enduring is how many of its ideas still influence games today. The Z-targeting system changed how players interacted with enemies in 3D space, allowing for more precise combat. This mechanic has been echoed in countless titles since its introduction. It was more than innovative and ahead of its time. It literally changed the entirety of gaming, laying the foundation for the future.

Beyond its mechanics, its structure also deserves recognition. The blend of overworld exploration and dungeon progression created a balance that felt natural. Each area introduced new mechanics and challenges, building on what the player had already learned. This approach made the journey through Hyrule feel cohesive and rewarding. Future Zelda games borrow heavily from it, and its design can even be felt in other series like the God of War reboot.

Even now, revisiting the game highlights how well it holds up. The pacing, music, and sense of scale still resonate. While technology has advanced, the core design remains strong. That is why the idea of a remake is so compelling. It is not about replacing the original. It is about refining it for a new generation. While the game holds up, there is no getting around its dated visuals and stiff controls. All of this is felt the most in the dreaded Water Temple, a place where many dropped the game.

The Water Temple Problem Has Never Gone Away

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The Water Temple has been a point of contention for decades, and for good reason. Its central mechanic of raising and lowering water levels is clever and feels perfect. However, it is the execution that is flawed, leading to confusion and frustration. Players often struggle to keep track of which paths have been explored and which remain inaccessible. This leads to backtracking that feels tedious.

But the biggest offender is how the game handles the Iron Boots, an essential piece of equipment for the Water Temple. Players had to constantly pause the game to equip and unequip it, completely disrupting the flow of the game. This process was partly due to hardware limitations, but it almost single-handedly ruined The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for numerous fans.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D version attempted to address some of these concerns. Visual cues were improved, and navigation became slightly clearer. Nintendo even implemented an improved way to switch the Iron Boots. Yet, the fundamental issues still remained, showing that these half fixes are not enough to propel the Water Temple away from its reputation. A Nintendo Switch remake has the chance to go further and rethink how it works.

This Could Be The Game’s Best Remake Yet

image courtesy of nintendo

Modern hardware gives Nintendo tools that were not available in 1998 or even 2011. Improved camera control, clearer environmental design, and streamlined interfaces can all contribute to a better experience. The Water Temple does not need to be removed or simplified. It needs dramatic changes to its fundamental mechanics. Nintendo has proven its remakes of Metroid Prime and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door work well, it just needs to apply that same level of polish here.

One potential improvement is better visual communication. Clearly marking water level changes and highlighting progression paths would reduce confusion without removing the puzzle element. Players should feel challenged, not lost. Another area to address is equipment management. Refining the quick access for the Iron Boots would go a long way toward improving it. Speeding the process up would significantly impact pacing.

With the benefit of hindsight, Nintendo can identify where players struggled and make targeted improvements. If done correctly, the Water Temple could transform from a source of frustration into one of the game’s highlights. The dungeon has a reputation for being one of the most difficult, but not because of its puzzles. If the Nintendo Switch remake is real, it could be a major chance for both new fans and returning fans to experience one of the best games of all time in the greatest way yet.

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