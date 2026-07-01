New Metroid Game Leaked With 2026 Release Window

A new game in Nintendo’s long-running Metroid series seems to have leaked, and it could be launching later this year. To close out 2025, Nintendo finally released Metroid Prime 4: Beyond across Switch and Switch 2 platforms. While the game wasn’t as commercially successful as Nintendo surely hoped, it represented an end to the title’s very lengthy development cycle. Now, less than a year later, it already looks like Nintendo could be gearing up to release a new installment in its iconic sci-fi series in short order.

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Spotted in a new document from Brazil’s Ministry of Justice and Public Security department, the title Metroid Ravenous was uncovered. Further details on what seems to be the next entry in the Metroid series weren’t provided in the listing, but it does state that the project is slated to go into production from Nintendo in 2026. While this release for the game would be quite a shock given that Nintendo has yet to announce Metroid Ravenous, it could end up being a major surprise that the company is sitting on.

If Metroid Ravenous is indeed a real game, it would almost certainly end up being a sequel to Metroid Dread. Released in 2021, Metroid Dread ended up being a return to form for the series, as it took its gameplay back to its 2D action roots. In addition to being a critical success, Dread also sold incredibly well and ended up being the best-selling Metroid game in franchise history.

Because of these past achievements for Metroid Dread, it has been a foregone conclusion for quite some time that the game would end up getting a sequel. Whether or not Metroid Ravenous is actually the title in question of this follow-up is hard to say, as leaks like this can be somewhat nebulous when it comes to their legitimacy. Still, given that the Brazilian government seems to have leaked Ravenous itself, there’s a high probability that this leak will end up being accurate.

As for when Nintendo might announce Metroid Ravenous in an official capacity, we could hear about it at some point in the coming months. Nintendo typically holds a Direct each year in September, which is where it shares new details on games slated to release in the months and year ahead. Outside of this potential Direct, Nintendo is also attending Gamescom in August, where it will make some of its upcoming games playable to the public. With this in mind, Nintendo could unveil Metroid Ravenous in proximity to Gamescom, only to soon after give attendees at the convention a chance to check it out for themselves.

When and if we learn anything new about this upcoming Metroid game, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.