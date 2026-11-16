5 Most Outrageous Missions in Grand Theft Auto History

There’s nothing more synonymous with Grand Theft Auto than unmitigated freedom. I’ll never forget cuing up the Grand Theft Auto 3 disc on my PS2 in high school, thinking, “Wow, I can literally go anywhere and do anything.” It was an incredibly overwhelming but empowering feeling, and one that Rockstar has continued to build upon with each succeeding entry. The world felt lived in and authentically real, or at least as close as any game maker could get in 2001. Citizens were casually strolling down the street, emergency services would react to my chaos, and most importantly, my choice of “rides” felt impressively extensive. I mean, GTA would not be GTA without some actual auto thievery afoot, am I right? Even completing missions made the world feel more natural. Crooks and criminal empires pushed along the narrative and beckoned me to earn the only way I knew how, at least in this virtual realm.

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But like every ecosystem, there is an indisputable spectrum that spans from the wacky and absurd all the way up to the rigid peak of order and structure. Somewhere in between is where “societal norms” reside. Grand Theft Auto always did a great job of satirizing the spectrum, especially the more outrageous side of civilization. Between selling illicit goods, wacking the competition, and brokering deals, players would occasionally be asked to embrace hilarity and chaos or take on the darkest and most depraved tasks. Everything from breaking into a military black site to steal experimental tech to personally handling the torture of an unlucky recipient, Rockstar has repeatedly found ways to have players engage in situations they never would have imagined when first booting up the game. Let’s take a look at some of the missions that made us laugh, cringe, or question what in the hell we were actually playing.

5. Black Project (GTA: San Andreas)

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Do you remember The Truth? No, I’m not talking about some random undisclosed secret, but the wild hippie conspiracy theorist who moonlights as a marijuana farmer. When a man of such stature beckons you to break into a secret military installation known as Area 69 (subtle, Rockstar) to steal an experimental jetpack, what do you do? Well, of course, you do what he says. I mean, how could you not? As CJ, the main protagonist and player character for GTA: San Andreas, there’s no reason you can’t single-handedly take on the military defenses in place at such a facility.

Of course, this facility is actually an underground complex. You’ll have to tackle targeting defense systems, military personnel, and all sorts of chaos and disaster. Once you find your objective, you’ll be leaving with a jetpack on your back. At this point in the story, you’ve come a long way from neighborhood shootouts with the Ballas gang, a rival to CJ’s own Grove Street crew. It feels almost surreal, like the game morphed into some twisted espionage or sci-fi adventure.

4. Publicity Tour (GTA: Vice City)

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Players’ first outing in Vice City is set during the 1980s. Tommy Vercetti comes to town and gets mixed up with the local criminal element. But not every paying customer is a completely crooked gangster or underboss. In fact, Tommy finds himself on the payroll for the popular (and fictitious) rock band, Love Fist. Tommy is often at their beck and call. At one point, he delivers a potent concoction of cocaine and “boomshine” known as “Love Juice” to the band. After all, if they’re going to be rock stars, they have to party like rock stars. But at one point, Jezz, Willy, Dick, and Percy (see a pattern there?) attract the attention of a homicidal stalker who is hell-bent on eliminating the band. At one point, the shifty bugger dresses as a female groupie in an attempt to assassinate the band. Tommy runs him down and seemingly kills him in a thrilling chase sequence.

However, the man’s vengeance is not over. He survived, and during a mission where Tommy escorts the band in a limousine, it is revealed that he’s outfitted the limo with an explosive that will detonate should the speed of the vehicle drop below a particular threshold. Where’s Keanu when you need him, right? Players have to keep the limo speeding through town and avoiding collisions while the band defuses the potentially explosive surprise.

3. For the Man Who Has Everything (GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony)

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Grand Theft Auto 4 famously received a fun story expansion in the form of The Ballad of Gay Tony. Supporting characters from the mainline game received some additional attention, including Luis Lopez, who became the player-controlled protagonist of this DLC. Yusuf Amir, a wealthy real estate developer and arrogant aristocrat, eventually rubs shoulders with Luis and leverages the leading man to perform outrageous tasks for him, including stealing an armed helicopter from an associate. What Yusuf wants, Yusuf gets. We’re talking about a man who has lived in luxury since childhood and who continues to expend his father’s fortune on sex, drugs, and the absurd.

Take this wild mission, for instance. During the “For the Man Who Has Everything” mission (aptly named), Yusuf decides that he wants a subway car as a decoration for his new Gulf property. This becomes, to be frank, one of the most ridiculous heists in Grand Theft Auto history. Luis must jump aboard the targeted train from an overpass. Without any choice in the matter, the player will enter 4- and 5-star wanted levels. The full force of the police department will be hot on your tail as you navigate to the front of the train. It’s your job to then disconnect the car that will be stolen for Yusuf’s property. Once you’ve done your job, Yusuf swoops in and whisks the car away in a helicopter. It’s a rather intense mission that’ll keep you on your toes to the very end.

2. Kingdom Come (GTA III)

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Claude has one hell of a time in Liberty City, and his former beau, Catalina, doesn’t make it any easier. Catalina is a well-known GTA antagonist first introduced in GTA III. But she also played a significant role in the game’s prequel, GTA: San Andreas, where she and CJ worked together for a time, causing chaos along the West Coast. She’d eventually leave that all behind to embark on a Bonnie and Clyde lifestyle with Claude until she betrayed him for greater ambitions during the events of GTA III. Quickly, she becomes a thorn in the silent protagonist’s side.

During the Kingdom Come mission provided by King Courtney, Claude is sent to pick up an Esperanto (vehicle) in the parking lot at Bedford Point. Upon arrival, Claude enters the vehicle only to find a note from Catalina alerting him to the fact that she’s laid a trap for our anti-hero. She sends suicide bombers high on Spank (a fictional cocaine-like drug) to blow Claude to smithereens. It’s a wild and unexpected turn during Claude’s saga in Liberty City, and yet another betrayal on King Courtney’s part. But the most disturbing part is that Courtney and Catalina were able to use people, hopped up on substances, to sacrifice their own skin and deliver an explosive demise to Claude.

1. By the Book (GTA V)

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GTA 5 contains some of the most unhinged moments in Grand Theft Auto history to date. This is partially thanks to Trevor and his penchant for impulsivity and possible psychopathy. However, during the events of GTA 5, Michael and subsequently his cohorts Franklin and Trevor are under the FIB agency’s thumb, or more specifically, Steven Haines’ thumb. Haines is a man who is using his knowledge of Michael’s involvement in a heist to coerce the crew into performing illicit tasks for his own gain. It’s a relationship that is the foundation for many of the events that occur throughout GTA 5.

During the “By the Book” mission, Haines invites Michael and Trevor to a warehouse where he instructs Michael to assassinate an Azerbaijani man by the name of Tahir Javan. The claim is simple: he’s a known terrorist. The mission occurs in two parts. Michael must travel to the location of Javan and do the deed. But the initial location is proven to be a false lead. So, then the onus falls on Trevor, who must torture Javan’s associate, Ferdinand Kerimov, to learn Javan’s true location. This is where the “outrageous” and truly disturbing element comes into play. As a player taking control of Trevor, you get to perform the torture yourself. This includes waterboarding Kerimov, administering electrical shocks using a car battery, yanking teeth out with pliers, or beating the man with a wrench. It’s a wild and dark twist that Trevor seems to revel in. The details are what make this sequence even more wickedly awful. Removing teeth clearly affects Kerimov’s speech. You can even choose where you want to bludgeon the victim (knees, arms, stomach, etc.). It’s absolutely horrific. But it’s a moment that encapsulates Haines’ manipulation and Trevor’s depravity.