20 Free PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch Games to Play This Weekend

A ton of free games are up for grabs this weekend for a number of different reasons with all those games playable across all your favorite platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Sega’s having a big anniversary celebration where a lot of games are being given away and with it being the middle of the month now, it means that some new Xbox Live Gold games are available. Several marketplaces have games being given away that’ll still be around for some time after this weekend, but for most of the games available over the next few days, you’ll want to act quickly before they’re gone.

Sega’s 60th anniversary celebration has brought PC players several re-released games to relive or try for the first time this weekend as well as an unexpected Streets of Rage and Yakuza crossover. Both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms always have their monthly free games for subscribers to fall back on as well, and with Xbox’s Free Play Days returning this weekend, that platform has quite a few games to pick from.

While it’s not a full game itself, it’s also worth pointing out that the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta is live this weekend and actually just got extended to give players more time in it. It’ll only be live for a couple of days, it’s free, and it’s available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, so if you haven’t tried it, now’s the time to do so.

Below you’ll find a list of 20 different games that you can play this weekend so long as you have the right accounts and subscriptions. Some are free to keep while others are free to play, so be sure to decide which ones you want most before they’re unavailable.

Xbox One (Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Required)

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut – Free to keep until October 31st

Maid of Sker – Free to keep until November 15th

Costume Quest – Free to keep until October 31st

Warface: Breakout – Free to play until October 18th

The Escapists 2 – Free to play until October 18th

AO Tennis 2 – Free to play until October 18th

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta – Free to play until October 20th

PlayStation 4 (PlayStation Plus Required)

Vampyr – Free to keep until November 2nd

Need for Speed Payback – Free to keep until November 2nd

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta – Free to play until October 20th

Nintendo Switch

Jump Rope Challenge – Free to keep indefinitely

Super Mario Bros. 35 – Free to play until March 31, 2021 (Nintendo Switch Online Required

PC (Platform Accounts Required)