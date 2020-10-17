Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta Gets Extended

✖

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta will no longer end at its scheduled time on October 19th. Instead, it’ll be live for all players for one more day with the beta scheduled to end on October 20th at 10 a.m. PT. The extension was formally announced by Activision and Treyarch after players were sent some cryptic codes that had to be deciphered with the prize for the puzzle being an extra day in the beta for everybody on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

Players began receiving emails on Saturday from Activision that included a message which players were tasked with decoding. After heading to the Pawn Takes Pawn website again and working through the puzzles, players could find the message below that showed them earning an extra day for everyone, not just the players who solved the puzzle.

🚨OPEN BETA EXTENDED🚨 Thanks to the code-breaking efforts of our incredible community, an extra day of the #BlackOpsColdWar Beta has been unlocked! The Beta will now end on Oct 20th at 10am PT. pic.twitter.com/Mu7FC0F4hR — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 17, 2020

For those who haven’t solved the puzzle yet, Activision and Treyarch shared the message above to confirm that the beta would be extended a day.

While everyone raced to decipher the message and find out what the reward was, Twitch streamer Geeky Pastimes is being credited within the community as one of the first – if not the first – to solve the puzzle. The streamer figured out the puzzle during a stream with the help of his chat and shared a screenshot similar to the Call of Duty tweet above right afterwards to share the results of the deciphered puzzle.

The Black Ops Cold War beta only just recently became available to all players regardless of what platform they’re on, so the extension is only good news for everyone who either just now got access to the game or those who can’t get enough of it. Players have been very forthcoming with their feedback throughout the beta while pointing out cheaters and sharing their frustrations with skill-based matchmaking, so the extension will give more time for that sort of feedback to be shared and data to be collected as well.

Some rewards are also up for grabs in the beta that are only given out if you hit a certain level, so the extension should ensure more people get those prizes before it comes to an end.