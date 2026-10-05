2K Games Announces Delisting and Shutdown of Game That Just Released in 2024

2K Games has announced that it’s preparing to delist a game that it released just a little more than two years ago in 2024. In recent years, 2K has slowly been delisting and shutting down online services for a number of different games that it has previously released. Despite this, none of these past shutdowns have typically impacted games that have launched this console generation, which makes its latest reveal a bit surprising.

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In a new post to kick off October, 2K revealed that it will soon be taking NBA 2K25 down from digital storefronts. Released in September 2024, NBA 2K25 is one of the most recent entries in the publisher’s annual basketball series. And while it has since been replaced by NBA 2K26 and this year’s arrival of NBA 2K27, 2K has opted to end the sale of the 2024-2025 iteration of the game at the end of October, while also taking down its online components early next year.

“There’s the final buzzer, it’s time for NBA 2K25 to be discontinued as of December 31, 2026,” said 2K’s official announcement. “As of January 1, 2027, you’ll no longer be able to play multiplayer games or access any online game modes. MyCareer and MyTeam will no longer be available, and it will no longer be possible to earn Virtual Currency (VC). While you will still be able to enjoy Play Now, MyNBA, The W, and MyWNBA, any features that require a connection to 2K servers will be unavailable. This includes multiplayer, Online Leagues, and community sharing.”

The most shocking part of this announcement is almost certainly tied to the MyCareer aspect of NBA 2K25. This mode is the one that houses the game’s single-player component, which means that those looking to still play NBA 2K25’s solo offering will no longer be able to do so once 2027 kicks off. While this is a bizarre decision, it comes solely as a result of 2K tying MyCareer to the online suite of NBA 2K25 as it has with many previous installments.

Moving forward, it seems likely that this trend of shutting down and delisting older NBA 2K games will only continue. To kick off 2028, there’s a high possibility that NBA 2K26 will end up seeing its online services end, with NBA 2K27 to follow at the start of 2029. Clearly, 2K only likes to keep the online components of its two most recent NBA 2K titles live at any given point, which makes some sense given that this is an annualized franchise that has seen over 20 entries in total. Still, it’s a disappointing move for those who may ever want to go back to previous NBA 2K games for one reason or another in the future.