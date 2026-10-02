New PS5 Feature Seemingly Confirms a Long-Running PS6 Rumor

A new feature that is being added to PS5 consoles may have just confirmed a long-running PS6 rumor in a roundabout way. In the lead-up to Sony’s next console, reports and leaks have widely indicated that the PlayStation 6 will come with a handheld component. Although this handheld seemingly won’t be part of the PS6 itself, Sony sounds as though it’s going to sell one separately that will be able to play many games that are part of PlayStation’s expansive library. And while we continue to wait on an official confirmation of such a device, a new move from the brand this week may have signaled that it’s definitely in the works.

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In a post on the PlayStation Blog this week, the first details of QSSR for PS5 were unveiled. This new version of AI upscaling on PS5, which stands for Quick Spectral Super Resolution, looks to subtly improve the fidelity of games when played on a base PS5. While it’s not as advanced as the PSSR technology that is confined to PS5 Pro consoles, this feature is one that looks to refine fidelity without having it come at the cost of gameplay performance.

At face value, there’s nothing within this announcement from Sony that indicates QSSR should be tied to the PS6 at all. However, when considering the fact that there should be a PS6 handheld, it makes the advent of QSSR that much more logical. Not only will this technology likely be found in the eventual PlayStation handheld, but it explains why Sony would be pushing out new visual upgrades like this so late in the PS5’s life cycle.

It’s also worth mentioning that Sony itself says in the announcement that QSSR has been “born from Project Amethyst”, which is the codename of its next-gen graphics technology that it has been developing in partnership with AMD. For Amethyst to have resulted in the creation of QSSR informs us that this form of upscaling is something that we’re going to see a lot more of in the future. And while the PS6 will almost certainly use a new iteration of PSSR, there’s a distinct possibility that QSSR has been created with the handheld in mind.

Again, it’s worth stressing that there’s next to nothing that we know about the PS6 or its potential handheld, so this is all merely speculation for the time being. But with the PlayStation 6 potentially launching in 2027, Sony may begin unveiling more information about its next-gen plans before long.

What do you think of this new QSSR tech that Sony has created for the PS5? And do you anticipate that we’ll see more of it with the PS6? Be sure to share your own thoughts with me in the comments section.