Abandoned Developer Blue Box Game Studios Deletes Past Tweets Sparking New Fan Theories

Abandoned seems like it may have been, well, abandoned. The mysterious PlayStation 5 horror game from developer Blue Box Game Studios set the internet ablaze last year when it was first announced. From there, the excitement around the project only continued to grow, largely due in part to theories related to the game's true nature. Since that time, though, Blue Box has continued to promise that new information and a demo for Abandoned would be coming soon enough. After some new developments with the studio, though, it looks like Abandoned might just never see the light of day.

As noticed by Lance McDonald on social media, Blue Box Game Studios has recently deleted a number of past tweets related to plans that it had for Abandoned. Some of these tweets were in relation to a demo for the game that was said to be in the works, while others were associated with the game's bizarre trailer application which launched last year. McDonald hypothesizes that Abandoned likely never "existed" in the first place, which is why Blue Box has been so dodgy about its plans for the title. A number of fans also happen to agree with this theory.

BLUE BOX Game Studios have now deleted most tweets that described specific future plans for their game “Abandoned”. 3 months ago they said there would be a playable demo “soon” and also … — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) March 31, 2022

While it's uncertain why Blue Box Game Studios deleted these tweets, the easiest thing to infer is that the development of Abandoned behind the scenes is not going well. Even though the game has been in the public consciousness for roughly a year at this point, nothing has ever been shown of Abandoned that proves it's anything more than vaporware. Whether or not the game will ever actually see the light of day remains to be seen, but it's definitely starting to seem more unlikely as time passes. If a new update is shared by Blue Box in the near future, though, we'll update you here on ComicBook.com.

