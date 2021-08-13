PlayStation Fans Are Beyond Annoyed With Abandoned PS5 App

Developer Blue Box Game Studios finally released its long-awaited "Realtime Experience" application on PlayStation 5 today for its upcoming horror game, Abandoned. Unfortunately, the app itself hasn't been a hit with PlayStation fans and instead has just become another strange chapter in this game's ongoing reveal.

The Realtime Experience patch for Abandoned finally went live on PS5 this afternoon, which led to many fans around the world quickly downloading the update to learn more about this project. When actually opening the app and proceeding to see what the experience entailed, they were greeted with an underwhelming video that only lasted less than 10 seconds. To make the video that much worse, this same footage was already shown by Blue Box Game Studios earlier this week on its Twitter account.

As you might expect, many fans once again felt like this was a major bait and switch for Abandoned. Since revealing the game earlier this year, Blue Box hasn't shown off any worthwhile content related to the project. This app was supposed to be the first major instance in which we would learn more, but once again, it was instead largely just a preview of more things that are "coming soon."

It remains to be seen what happens with Abandoned as a whole. For the time being, the game is said to be coming out later this year on PS5, but considering how things have gone so far, who knows what to believe anymore.

