‘Abzu’ Deep Dives Onto Nintendo Switch Later This Month

If you own a PlayStation 4 or PC, you may have come across Giant Squid’s mesmerizing Abzu, a game that lets you dive deep into the underwater realm, doing a great deal of exploring along the way. But the game is coming back with a vengeance, as 505 Games has announced that Abzu is coming to Nintendo Switch.

The debut trailer for this version of the game can be seen above, and it shows you just what kind of tranquil beauty you’re in for either on the go in tabletop mode or on your television. The game will cost $19.99, although you can score 10 percent off the price if you pre-order it through the Nintendo eShop now. It’ll release on November 28, giving you a bit of a post-Thanksgiving treat to enjoy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

505 Games has confirmed that the game will feature the same great content as the other versions, so you won’t miss out on any of the underwater greatness that other players have experienced. Although it’s a short game, it’s a trip well worth taking.

It looks like the game is only a digital release at this point. However, 505 Games has not ruled out a possible physical version in time for the holidays. We’ll let you know once they confirm these details.

As for what the game has to offer, here are the features straight from its product page:

Dive into a majestic underwater adventure! From the artistic mind behind Journey and Flower, Abzu is a beautiful underwater adventure that evokes the dream of diving. Immerse yourself in a vibrant ocean world full of mystery and bursting with color and life. Perform fluid acrobatics as the Diver, using graceful swimming controls. Discover hundreds of unique species based on real creatures and form a powerful connection with the abundant sea life. Interact with schools of thousands of fish that procedurally respond to you, each other, and predators. Linger in epic seascapes and explore aquatic ecosystems modeled with unprecedented detail. Descend into the heart of the ocean where ancient secrets lie forgotten. But beware, dangers lurk in the depths.

Discover in game collectibles to unlock end of game achievement.

Never before seen lighting dynamics that create unparalleled under sea realism.

Tens of thousands of fish and hundreds of species from around the world.

Score by composer Austin Wintory.

Nominee and winner of multiple game awards since its announcement.

If it’s a soothing game experience you want for Nintendo Switch, don’t let these waters pass you by.