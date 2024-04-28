Pokemon Sleep to Add Entei, Vulpix, Ninetales

Pokemon Sleep is adding several new Fire-type Pokemon in the month of May. This week, Pokemon Sleep announced that the Legendary Pokemon Entei would be coming to the game at the end of May, following the arrival of Raikou in April. Additionally, Vulpix and Ninetales will be added to the game started on May 6th. Vulpix and Ninetales will be found in Greengrass Isle and Taupe Hollow when they are added to the game next month.

Entei's arrival will function similar to Raikou's appearance in the game, with an event involving the Pokemon coming in late May. Players will be able to collect Entei Mane to trade for items that can be used to either lure Entei to the player or help players befriend them. During the event, Fire-type Pokemon will be more useful in collecting Entei Mane.

To help players prepare for the event, Pokemon Sleep will host a Fire-type event starting on May 6th. The event will give players increased spawn rates for Fire-type Pokemon, more XP when players use Candies on Pokemon, and at least one Pokemon guaranteed to be hungry during Sleep Research. The event will run from May 6th through May 13th.

Pokemon Sleep has released a slow but steady stream of new Pokemon since it first launched last year. In addition to the Legendary Pokemon Raikou, other recent additions have included Comfey, Stufful, and Dedenne. Players can befriend Pokemon in the game by feeding them biscuits when they appear after a recorded night's sleep. While the Pokemon that appear during Sleep Research is random, players can attract specific species by using Incense.

Pokemon Sleep is available to download for free on iOS and Android devices.