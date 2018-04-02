Ace Combat Infinity Comes To a Close, Developers Reflect As They Move On

With the PlayStation 3 pretty much on its way out, that means it’s only a matter of time before devoted games for the system pretty much close down their services. Gran Turismo 6 came to a close earlier this year, and, now, it’s time for Bandai Namco‘s Ace Combat Infinity to land on the runway.

The game, which launched as a free-to-play title for the PS3 back in 2014, gathered a pretty good community of would-be pilots enjoying the unfriendly skies, making it a suitable hit for Bandai Namco. But, with Ace Combat 7 looming on the horizon, the team appears ready to move on to the next big thing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, the servers came to a close yesterday, with pilots getting together for one last hurrah, taking part in a few dogfights before the servers came down. But it didn’t go quietly, as the development team decided to deliver some final thoughts on Twitter:

The team noted the following:

“It’s the end. Thanks and gratitude to everyone are overflowing. I have nothing to say. In the long period from the start to the end of development, as we experienced the sky, there were many encounters and partings among the team. There are friends who are trying hard somewhere else right now.”

“As long as there are people wishing to fly in the sky, the pilots gathered in Ace Combat Infinity will find a formation somewhere. We wish to end the service while hoping that day will come.”

“Thanks to what we were able to realize with Ace Combat Infinity, and what our players through us, through awareness, reflection and joy, the team learned many important things.”

“Thanks to the staff working on the closure today. I’m grateful. Thanks to everyone who has been flying to this day. You have my gratitude. That is all. Ace Combat Infinity, dismissed! Thank you very much! (Kono)”

And the team noted that, with the closure of Infinity, they noted that this isn’t a “goodbye,” but rather a “see you again!” Now it’s just a matter of seeing when that’ll happen.

Ace Combat 7 will release sometime this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.