Activision Confirms More Remasters on the Way Amidst Diablo 2 Rumors

In an Activision conference call held earlier today, the publisher revealed that it is planning to release new remastered content in 2021. This should come as little surprise, as the company has found quite a bit of success with remasters, including Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, both of which released last year. The news was shared by Daniel Ahmad, a senior analyst at Niko Partners. While Activision did not specify what games might get the remaster treatment this year, Ahmad speculated that Diablo II could make the cut, based on recent rumors.

The Tweet from Ahmad can be found embedded below.

$ATVI Conference Call: - Strong momentum going into 2021 with CoD, WoW and Candy Crush. (COD Mobile in China, Shadowlands etc...) - New Call of Duty premium game launching in Q4. - New remastered content will be unveiled this year. (Diablo 2?) - 2022 will be a step up. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 4, 2021

Rumors regarding a Diablo II remake were reported by Bloomberg last month. The project is reportedly in the works from Vicarious Visions, the team behind Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2. According to Bloomberg, the project is currently going by the title Diablo II: Resurrected, but fans should take that with a grain of salt until the game is officially announced.

Diablo II holds a special place in the hearts of a lot of gamers. Released on PC in 2000, the title continues to inspire modern dungeon-crawlers, including last year's Minecraft Dungeons, which actually featured a nod to the Blizzard classic. Diablo II has a secret area filled with Hell Bovines, which are cows that stand upright and attack with halberds. Minecraft Dungeons features an homage to that iconic moment, with an area full of rampaging cows. No remaster of Diablo II would be complete without bringing back the Hell Bovines!

Until Activision officially announces which remasters are on the way this year, fans will just have to speculate what the future might bring. Outside of Diablo II, the company has produced a number of beloved games over the years that would certainly deserve the remaster treatment!

