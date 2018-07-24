Rumor: Activision’s Marvel Ultimate Alliance Games Could Be Delisted Soon

It looks like another set of hit Activision games could soon become unavailable on the digital front. And this time, it’s a doozy for Marvel fans.

Resetera recently posted details on a hint that both Marvel: Ultimate Alliance games could be facing delisting, with two Steam listings attached. According to them, the Ultimate Alliance titles are at a lower price than ever before, going for $9.99 apiece or both for $15.

Usually, when a game goes down to this level of price, it comes across as a “last call” before the expiration of the rights. Shortly after, they disappear from the marketplace. This has been proven true with previous releases like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD, Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, Deadpool, Transformers: Fall of Cybertron and Transformers: Devastation, all of which aren’t available anymore.

We did a little digging and, yep, the Steam games are marked down to bargain basement prices. You can get the original game here; Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 here; and the two games together here.

The games currently aren’t on sale over at PlayStation Network, coming up at normal prices. However, keep in mind that PlayStation Store deals usually post on Tuesdays. So we could something happen with the Ultimate Alliance games once that updates tomorrow.

Over on Xbox, though, we did notice the games were on sale for a similar price to the Steam versions. You can grab the combo deal for $15 or the separate games for $10 each for Xbox One; and the Xbox 360 games are going for $11.99 apiece. You can purchase the games here.

Activision hasn’t said a word about delisting the titles, but they haven’t said anything in the past before the likes of Transformers and Marvel games disappeared, so they’re not likely to here either. Now, it could be nothing and the games may be sticking around…but with Marvel’s current deal with Square Enix (and the rumor it’s doing its own Alliance game), it won’t be that way for long.

The Marvel: Ultimate Alliance games, which initially released for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Wii back in 2006 and 2009 before getting a digital re-release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Steam back in 2016, brings together dozens of heroes and villains, who you lead through a vast adventure and even combine abilities for maximum effect (in Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2). But if you don’t hurry, you may miss out on your chance to add them to your library.

This may be your last chance to snag these great games, and they’re a blast — especially with local multiplayer. And remember, only the Xbox 360 and PS3 versions are available on disc. They didn’t release that way for Xbox One, PS4 and Steam, as they only came out in digital form. So once they’re gone, you pretty much missed out on your chance.

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 1 and 2 are available now. But, again, you may want to hurry.