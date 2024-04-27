Disney Lorcana Introduces Powerful New Song Mechanic

Disney Lorcana's song cards are getting a big upgrade in its next set. In addition to introducing a powerful new variant of Floodborn cards, Disney Lorcana will also be introducing a new kind of Song card with the "Sing Together" mechanic. As revealed by The Gamer, the Sing Together mechanic allows players to exert multiple character cards equal to the Song card's cost to play the card. Although the cards come with higher costs, they introduce powerful new actions that range from drawing multiple cards to clearing an opponent's playing field of low cost cards.

The new Song cards build on the general themes in Ursula's Return, which include a new variant of the Shift mechanic, allowing players to discard cards from their hand to shift Floodborn characters into play instead of spending Ink. Ursula's Return is intended to be the finale of the first year of the game, and it certainly feels like the new mechanics in the set are intended to build on the mechanics introduced in the first set. The timing of the set also lines up with the ramp up of Lorcana's competitive circuit, with several events taking place throughout the summer and fall.

In addition to the new mechanics, Ursula's Return will also feature a new game mode called Illumineer's Quest that allows up to four players to battle against Ursula in a story-driven mode meant to complete the game's first story arc. The game mode will include several difficulty variants and special cards made just for the set.

Ursula's Return will come to hobby stores on May 17th and mass retailers on May 31st.