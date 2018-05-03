Adult Swim’s PlayStation 4 Pro Ad Shows God of War’s Kratos and Atreus Have Got Game

We’ve seen some truly awesome God of War trailers up to this point, highlighting the stellar gameplay and amazing graphics that the PlayStation 4 game has. But this new ad from the Adult Swim team takes the cake, asking Kratos and Atreus to prove they’ve “got game” against a couple of basketball-playing teens. The results, as you might expect, are hilarious.

The commercial, which can be seen above, is done in the style of Robot Chicken, with stop-motion animation and some hilarious scenarios. It begins with an overhyped announcer talking (or screaming rather) about the power of the PlayStation 4 Pro, before the action shifts to the kids playing on the court.

Kratos and Atreus arrive, with the God of War noting that he’s teaching his son combat skills. The head of Mimir, an important part of the video game, then explains that basketball isn’t really about combat, to which Kratos utters, “SHUT UP, HEAD!” before challenging the kids.

From there, after the ball is thrown in the air, Kratos calls Atreus to puncture it with an arrow, followed by him destroying it with his axe. With the ball now out of play, he manages to come up with a replacement — and you can watch the video to see what it is.

The action then shifts to the living room, with the group playing on a PlayStation 4 Pro. Kratos provides some advice to Atreus on how to play, just as he does over the course of the game itself. But when one of the kids notes how “sharp” it looks on the PlayStation 4 Pro, Kratos pulls out his Leviathan and acts accordingly…followed by a quick apology.

It’s a pretty hilarious spot and far different in tone than what we’ve seen in God of War‘s previous ads. Not only that, but it’s a keen tie-in with Adult Swim and something that’s sure to get some air time on its lineup this weekend, particulrarly between Toonami on Saturday and its Sunday night block.

But obviously we need more Kratos adventures. How about one where he and Atreus team up for a go-kart derby and the God of War smashes all the other vehicles to pieces? “Sorry.”

God of War is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.