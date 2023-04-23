Alien Games Get Huge Sale for Alien Day

Horror fans – and, more specifically, Alien fans – have a bit week to look forward to with Alien Day just a few days away now, but ahead of that celebration of the franchise, some of the festivities have already started early. For the Alien games, that means that there's a big sale going on now that spans multiple platforms and gives players a chance to score some newer or classic Alien games if there's one or two you don't have yet. In some instances, we see some of these Alien games going for as low as $2.99.

While the Alien Day sale is live in part on the PlayStation and Xbox platforms, it seems that the Steam store is offering the best version of the deals in terms of how many games are being offered. On Xbox, Alien: Isolation is $7.99 with Alien: Isolation – The Collection just a bit more at $9.99, for example. PlayStation has a slightly better deal on those games with Alien: Isolation priced at $5.99 and Alien: Isolation – The Collection at $7.99.

But again, Steam's got a few more of these games on sale. Alien: Isolation, the game widely considered to be the best video game adaptation of the series to date, is $7.99 there with several other games represented in the sale as well. Those can be found below along with their discounted prices with all of the deals seen through the Alien Day landing page here.

Alien Day Steam Sale

Alien: Isolation – $7.99

Alien: Isolation Collection – $9.99

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – $11.99

Aliens: Colonial Marines Collection – $5.99

Aliens vs. Predator – $2.99

Pinball FX3 – Aliens vs. Pinball – $3.99

Alien Day is something that's been going on for a while now, and every year, Alien fans look to the day for news about the series in regards to what's coming next whether that's a game, a comic, a movie, or something else. This year, Dead by Daylight players actually have their eyes on the event, too. There's speculation about that the game's big anniversary chapter for this year could be an Alien DLC, but Behaviour Interactive hasn't teased anything of the sort at this time.