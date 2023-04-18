Dead by Daylight Players Think Alien Might Be the Next Big Crossover DLC

Dead by Daylight players looking to predict what the game's next big crossover Chapter might be have landed on an exciting possibility: the Alien franchise. The Alien series -- and, more specifically, the famed Xenomorph creature from the iconic horror movies -- has long topped the lists of most-wanted DLCs in Dead by Daylight out of all the possible licensed crossovers the game could get, and recently, players have begun picking up on what some believe to be coincidences that point to this crossover becoming a reality. Some are convinced we may hear something about the plans as early as this month, though developer Behaviour Interactive of course has not said anything about the next licensed DLC (whatever it may be) at this time.

One of the first instances of people speculating about a potential Alien collab came from earlier in the month when Twitter user dvveet, an account focused on Dead by Daylight news. Last week, dvveet pointed out that Ken Pejoro, a franchise management coordinator for Disney and 20th Century Studios who occasionally tweets about the Alien franchise, has talked about Dead by Daylight in the past. A third Twitter user also tweeted once an idea about the Alien series coming to Dead by Daylight, a tweet which was "liked" by Pejoro.

— UNCONFIRMED / RUMOR —



Ken Pejoro, who runs the licensing for Alien and Predator through Disney *seems* to hint at something regarding Dead by Daylight.



Alien Day is on April 26th, may we see the first Anniversary teaser then? 🌌 pic.twitter.com/RTfebRyMmf — elaine fairfield (@dvveet) April 10, 2023

That's all just coincidental for the most part -- people interact with tweets all the time, so there's nothing there to suggest strongly that Alien could be coming to Dead by Daylight. However, in a post on Reddit shared recently, players compiled a few more bits of evidence. A post from months ago in the same subreddit said an Alien DLC would come to the game in either May or June which would be part of the Alien Day celebrations that start on April 26th. Most recently, Dead by Daylight's latest free Prime Gaming benefit was confirmed to be the Premium Rift Pass which would be available on April 26th. It's the first time that pass has ever been given away this way, and the current speculation suggests that this is a way to get extra eyes on the game right in time for Alien Day.

April 26th the same day as Alien day?



Almost like you are suspecting a bunch of new players coming to the game soon and want to welcome them in with a free rift. 👀 — Snek (@ColorblindSnek) April 17, 2023

Again, these crumbs are all a bit scattered, but there's enough here that this rumor has caught more attention than the usual Dead by Daylight leaks that get peddled around different communities. The last DLC released in March, and Dead by Daylight often plans a big to-do around the game's anniversary in June, so it does seem more likely that May will be skipped over in favor of a June release for whatever DLC is planned next. That would mean that April 26th would be pretty early for a teaser considering how Dead by Daylight's DLC cycle typically runs where things are teased and then revealed shortly afterwards, so we may not get news on Alien Day, but perhaps an Alien DLC is actually a possibility this year.