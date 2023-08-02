Alone in the Dark Reveals Massive Collector's Edition

On October 25th, THQ Nordic will release a reimagining of the original Alone in the Dark on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The standard edition of the game will be available at retail, but hardcore fans can also snag a massive collector's edition. Revealed today, the collector's edition will be limited to 5000 pieces, and will include several extras. Fans of the series will have to judge for themselves if the collection is truly worth it, but it should be a compelling option for those that have been with Alone in the Dark since the beginning. The collector's edition includes:

The Dark Man -Statue 26cm / 10in height

Game on PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC



Alone in the Dark SteelBook

Ostadte – Miniature 10cm/ 4in height

Collector's Edition DLC Package (Derceto 1992 Costume Pack, Director's Commentary Mode, Vintage Horror Filter Pack)

Do Not Disturb – Doorhang

Derceto 1030 Wallsticker Set

A teaser trailer for the collector's edition can be found below.

Like the original game, the new Alone in the Dark will follow Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood as they investigate the disappearance of Emily's uncle, Jeremy. In the remake, Edward is being voiced by David Harbour (Stranger Things, Black Widow) while Emily will be voiced by Jodie Comer (Killing Eve). Players can choose between the two protagonists, which will have an impact on their interactions with other characters, and there will also be areas that can be exclusively accessed by both. Basically, those that want to experience everything the game has to offer will have to complete the story twice to do so.

The original Alone in the Dark had a massive impact on the video game industry, inspiring countless survival horror games over the years. Unfortunately, more recent entries have failed to capture the same magic of the original. It remains to be seen whether this reimaging will end that trend, but hopefully the game will prove enjoyable for longtime fans and those new to the series.

