David Harbour Says He and Pedro Pascal Are Members of the "Daddy-Verse"

David Harbour is very aware of the fact the internet adores both he and Pedro Pascal. In fact, the Stranger Things star now says he and The Last of Us star are holding down the fort in one of the many corners of the "Daddy-Verse." Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at CinemaCon, Harbour joked about he, his friend, and the many viral memes of the actors.

"I've been loving The Last of Us, they really killed it with that show," Harbour said of his recent watches. "We occupy a certain realm of the DaddyVerse. I know [Pedro Pascal] very well, actually."

David Harbour confirms that he and Pedro Pascal “occupy a certain realm of the Daddy-verse.” 💀 #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/O5sMF5gN5Z — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 25, 2023

Harbour then went on to explain what sets his upcoming Gran Turismo apart from the other video game adaptations, revealing it's not about the game itself but rather, a biopic of someone who played the game and became an award-winning driver.

"In general, video game movies are really hard and when they pitched me the idea of Gran Turismo, [I thought] that's the dumbest thing I've ever heard because it's just a simulator," the actor continued. "The thing is, it's a real story who played the game and ended up winning Le Mans, so it's a sports story."

Harbour also spoke about one of his other upcoming projects, Marvel's Thunderbolts, which is set to begin filming in a matter of weeks. According to Harbour, the film is unlike anything Marvel's ever done before.

"It's really good. Marvel's changing it up," Harbour revealed about the MCU film.. They're always surprising, but this particular team knows what they're doing. What this means in the universe is its own thing, but the team itself and the way they come together, it's very different from any other Marvel movie I've seen."

Thunderbolts is set for release on July 26, 2024.

What characters would you like to see take part in Marvel's Thunderbolts flick? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!