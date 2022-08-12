Alone in the Dark Remake Officially Revealed; Written by SOMA and Amnesia Writer

Alone in the Dark is making a pretty big comeback courtesy of THQ Nordic and developer Pieces Interactive. Alone in the Dark is a seminal horror franchise in gaming, but it has largely disappeared since the Xbox 360 era when Atari published a poorly received entry in the series. The franchise has been in a rough spot for quite some time, leaving its best games in the 90s with many hoping to see more. Younger gamers may not be as familiar with the horror franchise as a result, but it influenced games like Resident Evil quite heavily, but it seems like this new version will be taking inspiration from that series now.

Following a big leak prior to the event, the Alone in the Dark remake was announced during the THQ Nordic digital showcase and appears to be influenced by the Resident Evil 2 Remake that released a few years ago. The game takes players down south as one of two protagonists Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood where they'll be investigating a supernatural mystery filled with all kinds of horrors. If a remake wasn't enticing on its own, Alone in the Dark will be written by Mikael Hedberg, the author of horror games like Amnesia and SOMA. Given Alone in the Dark plays with themes of insanity and all kinds of creepy monsters... well, in the dark, it only makes sense to get someone who has laid the modern foundation for a lot of those ideas to write this remake. As of right now, there's no release date for the game, but it looks pretty far along given there's already gameplay and not just a CG trailer.

The return of Alone in the Dark is an exciting one. THQ Nordic has been reviving franchises like Destroy All Humans for quite some time and that remake was so successful, that it's remaking the sequel. If Alone in the Dark is a hit, it's possible we'll get more new entries in the series. As of right now, THQ hasn't outlined anything beyond the already announced remake.

Alone in the Dark will release for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.