Alone in the Dark Remake Leaks Ahead of Reveal

A new Alone in the Dark remake has apparently leaked ahead of its planned reveal this week with assets appearing online alongside info about the game. This all follows a recent tease from The Snitch (who now has quite the record with these kinds of hints) which suggested this sort of thing would be revealed. It's presumably going to be announced during the upcoming THQ Nordic showcase planned for Friday, though that obviously hasn't been confirmed at this time.

The leaks in question appear to have come from a retailer which put up images and info pertaining to the game ahead of schedule. Those assets were taken offline soon after they were posted, but not before others could grab them and spread them throughout social media. Twitter user AestheticGamer who frequently shares teases and leaks on their own posted the following images from the leak that showed the box art for the game which confirmed a PlayStation 5 version and gave a new look at the remade style.

Seems a website posted a bit early the thing I was teasing a few days ago, indeed Alone in the Dark 1 is being remade in the style of RE:2. Be announced properly later today. Southern Gothic Horror w/Lovecraft. Story by the guy who wrote SOMA & Amnesia: The Dark Descent. pic.twitter.com/IqpWK6JwkN — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 12, 2022

In addition to those images, a thread on ResetEra looked to capture the description of the game that advertised several different features such as dual protagonists and the involvement of Mikeal Hedberg, the writer who worked on SOMA and Amnesia.

"Psychological horror and Southern Gothic meet in this revisit of the survival-horror classic Alone in the Dark This love letter to the cult game of the 90s will make you live a story as sinister as memorable through the eyes of one of the two protagonists," a leaked description of the game reads. "As Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood, explore the various environments, fight monsters, solve puzzles and discover the terrible truth about Derceto's mansion... In the deep south of the United States during the 1920s, Emily Hartwood's uncle disappeared. Accompanied by private detective Edward Carnby, she goes in search of him in the mansion of Derceto, a psychiatric asylum where prowls... Something. You will meet strange occupiers, nightmarish kingdoms, dangerous monsters, and lift the veil on an evil conspiracy. At the confluence between reality, mystery and madness, the adventure that awaits you may undermine your certainties. Who are you going to trust, what are you going to believe and what will you do next?‎"

The box art did indeed have THQ Nordic's logo on it, so look for this game to perhaps be revealed soon during the company's event.