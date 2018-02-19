Amazon Hosting Sale On First-Party Nintendo Games, Including Super Mario Odyssey

Amazon has hosted some pretty good sales this weekend, especially for Nintendo Switch owners, as you can get some accessories for a solid price. But now the company has gone the extra mile and presented some killer prices for first-party Nintendo games, which means you can score discounts on hits like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild while supplies last.

You’ll find the full list of titles below, along with our recommendations of what you’re best off picking up!

ARMS- $49.99

Fire Emblem Warriors- $42.49

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- $54.00

Kirby Star Allies (pre-order, releases this March) $54.24

Pokken Tournament DX- $51.99

Snipperclips Plus: Cut it out, Together!- $27.90

Splatoon 2- $53.08

Super Mario Odyssey- $48.66

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild- $55.75

Xenoblade Chronicles 2- $55.99

We’re not sure how long the sale will be going on for, but there are some pretty good deals here.

As far as what we recommend, the top pick would definitely be Super Mario Odyssey, mainly because you’re getting it for almost 20 percent off its regular $60 price – that’s a tremendous value in its own right.

For that matter, Fire Emblem Warriors is slashed nearly $20, down to $42.49. That’s a stellar deal, especially if you’ve got Amazon Prime, because then you can get it sometime this week and hack and slash your way through hundreds.

It also never hurts to get a pre-order in for the new Kirby game, as it looks like just as much fun as previous games in the series, with all new abilities to enjoy.

Finally, ARMS is ten bucks off, making it only $49.99. It offers some great brawling action for one to two players, across a number of modes.

Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are worth getting for a lower price as well, along with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. So if you’ve got a few extra bucks from your tax return, feel free to stock up and pick up these games before time runs out. Especially Super Mario Odyssey. That’s a deal that easily makes its lower price worthwhile.

Oh, and if you’ve got kids, Snipperclips Plus isn’t that bad of a snag either.

