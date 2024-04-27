Manor Lords Fans Reveal Tips Every New Player Should Know

Manor Lords is one of the biggest games on the Internet right now, as evident by it topping the Steam sales charts. That said, it has a learning curve as many are finding out. As the game's official description reveals, it's "a medieval strategy game featuring in-depth city building, large-scale tactical battles, and complex economic and social simulations." In other words, there is a lot going on. To this end, if you are overwhelmed or a little lost, there is a list of helpful tips over on the game's Reddit page. And judging by the popularity of the post, the tips from "gr33nhand" are good ones.

Prioritization at the Start of the Game:

The first tip involves the start of the game, which is to "only build what you absolutely need to gather and store basic supplies at the start." The tip continues: "You should have enough wood for granary/storehouse, logging camp, and woodcutter. Build those first in that order, don't worry about burgage plots yet."

Also in regards to the start of the game, it is advised to just ignore farming because you can feed your town between hunting/gathering and burgage extensions (carrots/chickens). As it is noted, farming a substantial undertaking, so it is best to stray away from it until you get a footing. If you do this though, you have to keep in mind what your fertile areas are for each main crop and ensure they are left open for later.

"After basic wood gathering, put up burgage plots and then hunting/foraging buildings. You should time this so they start producing food right as you're hitting the two month supply mark from your starting food. This is also a good time to add burgage plot extensions," reads the post.

Once your burgage posts are set up and inhabited, the post says to build a marketplace as soon as possible. Meanwhile, a second hitching post and second ox are also important to get when you an. Once you have two ox, assign a family to one of them in order to prevent production building workers from leaving their post to guide the ox.

After the market place, players are advised to prioritize building a church and ensuring a food stall is set up with two food types. Then build a tannery, because once a family is assigned to it and producing leather for the market, you will be able to level up burgage plots to two.

Other Tips

Build industrial buildings closer to residential areas, not further away.

Having a church and two or more food types at your marketplace is an easy way to get over a 50% approval rating.

Micromanaging building production and families is important, especially early in the game when families are your best resource.

Aways leave one family open for construction and ox leading.



Easiest exports for a trading post are firewood, timber/plans/berries

Set your hunting limit to a little less than half, and get the trapping development node.

Manor Lords is available via Steam Early Access on the PC. It is also available as a free download via the PC version of Xbox Game Pass. For more coverage on the Steam hit, click here.