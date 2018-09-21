Amazon’s One-Day Anker Charger Sale is Huge for Nintendo Switch Owners

Amazon has rolled out another one-day sale on Anker charging gear, but these deals are far better than most. It includes battery packs, wall chargers, Qi charging pads, and car chargers – with a big emphasis on USB-C.

USB-C is the new industry standard for faster data and power delivery, which is why it’s showing up in everything from MacBooks to the Nintendo Switch. That having been said, if you happen to own a Nintendo Switch and haven’t addressed portable power, you should probably jump on the PowerCore Speed 2000PD or the PowerCore+ 26800 PD portable charger and/or the USB-C car charger right away. Both of the PowerCore chargers are powerful enough to charge a MacBook, and are currently discounted between 50 and 56 percent. They even include a USB-C wall charger as a bonus.

If you own an iPhone or Android device that’s capable of wireless charging, the sale also includes Anker’s best charging pad for $31.99 (36% off). It can charge new iPhones at a maximum of 7.5W and Samsung flagships at 10W, so it’s considerably faster than most wireless chargers. It even has a built-in cooling fan.

Again, Amazon’s Anker charger sale is only good through the end of the day today, September 21st, so take advantage of it while you can. You can shop the entire sale right here.

