Amazon’s One-Day Logitech PC Gaming Peripherals Sale is On

Amazon is throwing another one of their signature one-day Gold Box sales on PC gear, and this time it’s filled with some pretty fantastic deals on Logitech peripherals for PC gaming and productivity – most notably keyboards, mice, headsets, and speakers.

You can shop the entire sale right here until the end of the day today, June 20th (or until supplies are exhausted), but we’ve singled out a few top items for you to check out below…

• Logitech K350 2.4Ghz Wireless Keyboard – $19.98 (67% off)

• Logitech MX900 Performance Keyboard and MX Master Mouse Combo – $117.52 (35% off)

• Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse – $14.99 (63% off)

• Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset – $79.99 (60% off)

• Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Multi Device Stereo Speakers – $59.99 (40% off)

On a related note, Microsoft unveiled the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 at E3 earlier this month, and it improves on the popular Elite Controller in pretty much every possible way. In fact, Microsoft was bold enough to tout it as “the world’s most advanced controller”.

Some of the highlight features include adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks for faster firing, a wrap-around rubberized grip, up to 40 hours of battery life, and Bluetooth / USB-C support. Naturally, there are also a ton of customization options.

If you’re game, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is available to pre-order via Walmart for $179.99 with free 2-day shipping, or on Amazon for the same price with free 2-day shipping for Prime members with a release date slated for November 4th. The full list of features can be found below.

Making Elite Series 2 the world’s most advanced controller ever was our guiding light throughout the process. Compatible with Xbox One consoles, Windows PCs, and other platforms that support the Xbox controller family, the new controller includes over 30 new and improved features focused on what our fans care about most:

Unmatched performance. The Elite Series 2 builds upon learnings from the original Elite Controller and provides a cutting-edge gaming controller experience unlike anything else on the market today. A brand-new feature that comes with the Elite Series 2 is adjustable-tension thumbsticks. You can choose between three different resistance settings, including options to match the same thumbstick resistance as Xbox 360 or standard Xbox One controllers. The new controller also comes with an additional, shorter hair trigger lock setting where the trigger pull distance is shorter than ever, helping you fire faster. The controller now automatically recognizes adjustments to the hair trigger locks, so you won’t need to make changes in the Xbox Accessories app each time you change the trigger locks. Additionally, new wrap-around rubberized grips extend to the top of the controller for more control and comfort.

More ways to customize. The Elite Series 2 comes with new interchangeable thumbsticks and paddle shapes, so you can better tailor the controller to your gaming preferences. You can now save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and instantly switch between them and a default profile with the dedicated Profile button. New LED lights on the top of the controller indicate which profile is selected. The updated Xbox Accessories app* provides the Elite Series 2 with limitless customization for remapping buttons, triggers, bumpers, and paddles – this includes new features like remapping voice commands (‘record that’, ‘take a screenshot’ etc.) to buttons. You also get more choice in how you connect your Elite Series 2 to your devices, including Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, and USB-C.

Designed for extended gameplay and durability. For the first time ever, we’ve included a built-in rechargeable battery with up to 40 hours of battery life per charge. Our long-life battery is designed to operate at its full capacity for years of use. The controller comes with a USB-C cable and charging dock, giving you multiple options for charging your controller. The Elite Series 2 is built to last with re-engineered components including the bumpers, thumbsticks, and grip material for improved resilience. We developed new firmware to automatically calibrate thumbsticks for improved dead zone control. There’s also a premium carrying case for added protection.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.