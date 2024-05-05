Akrham Horror RPG Details Revealed

The upcoming Arkham Horror Roleplaying Game will use a new dice pool-based game system. Earlier this week, Asmodee subsidiary Edge Studios revealed details about its upcoming Arkham Horror Roleplaying Game, a new tabletop roleplaying game based on the popular Fantasy Flight Games tabletop franchise. In a blog post, Edge Studios explained that they would be using a new Dynamic Pool game system, or DPS for short. The system will use a steadily replenishing pool of 6-sided dice to make checks, with players able to pull dice from the pool when taking actions.

Players will spend dice from their pool to take actions on their turn, which range from movement to attacks to investigating. Sometimes players will roll the dice to make checks, although some actions will only require removing dice from the pool. At the start of each turn (or scene, depending on what's occurring within the game), the dice pool refills so players can take more actions. The dice pool is shrunk based on how much damage a player has taken, although players can take a "lasting injury" to instantly reset the size of the dice pool.

Every kind of skill in the game has a value between 2+ and 6+, with the number indicating the minimum number needed to pass a check. Players do have the opportunity to roll multiple dice on a check to increase their odds of passing it, although this of course reduces the dice pool and thus limits what else a player can do on their turn.

Edge Studios will release the Arkham Horror Roleplaying Game this August with a Starter Set that includes an adventure booklet, 5 character portfolios, 24 six-sided dice, poster maps, profile cards, and item cards. No price has been announced.