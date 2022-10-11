Amazon Prime Day Delivers Deals on Magic the Gathering and Board Games
Amazon's second Prime Day event for 2022 kicks off today, October 11th, and they're coming out of the gate with loads of deals for tabletop gamers. This includes sales on Magic the Gathering cards as well as top strategy and family board games. This is your chance to save big on fuel for game nights, so let's get right into it.
Amazon's Wizards of the Coast sale includes a few Dungeons & Dragons items, but it is primarily focused on Magic the Gathering. It includes discounts as high as 54% off on a wide range of decks, boosters, and bundles. Some highlights include:
- Magic: The Gathering Adventures in The Forgotten Realms Gift Bundle – 38% off
- Magic: The Gathering Innistrad: Crimson Vow Gift Bundle – 54% off
- Magic: The Gathering Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Bundle – 38% off
- Magic: The Gathering Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander Deck – 32% off
- Magic The Gathering Kaldheim Commander Deck – Phantom Premonition – 43% off
As for board games, a massive collection of Prime Day deals on popular strategy titles is available here on Amazon with discounts that go as high as 50% off or more. A sale on Hasbro family games can be found here on Amazon that includes classic titles like Clue, Battleship, Guess Who?, and more. Some highlights include:
- Star Wars Armada Galactic Republic Fleet Starter Expansion - 30% off
- Catan Board Game – 32% off
- Ticket to Ride Board Game – 39% off
- TeeTurtle Here to Slay Base Game – 35% off
- Azul Board Game – 44% off
- Mysterium Board Game – 50% off
