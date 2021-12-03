Amazon Makes Four Popular Games 100% Free

For the month of December, Amazon, via Amazon Prime, is giving subscribers not one, not two, but eight free games, four of which are quite notable. Unfortunately, if you’re on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, or any other platform other than PC, you won’t be able to play any of these eight games. And of course, you also need to be an active Amazon Prime subscriber.

If you’re an active Amazon Prime subscriber and have a PC to play games you can enjoy all eight of these games as much or as little as you want and that’s because these aren’t free trials, but free downloads. Once you download any of the eight games, they are yours to keep and play as long as you maintain your subscription to Amazon Prime. If your subscription lapses, you will lose access to any and all games downloaded through Prime Gaming.

Below, you can check out all eight games. Meanwhile, alongside a trailer for each game is also an official game description. And if you can’t tell, the first four games are the noteworthy ones.

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remasterded

About: “Feel the thrill of the chase and the rush of escape behind the wheels of the world’s hottest high-performance cars in Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered- a heart-pumping, socially competitive racing experience.”

Frostpunk

About: “Frostpunk is the first society survival game. As the ruler of the last city on Earth, it is your duty to manage both its citizens and infrastructure. What decisions will you make to ensure your society’s survival? What will you do when pushed to breaking point? Who will you become in the process?”

Journey to the Savage Planet

About: “WELCOME TO THE PIONEER PROGRAM! As the newest recruit of Kindred Aerospace – The 4th best interstellar space exploration company – Your job is to determine if the planet ARY-26 planet is fit for humans. You may be short on equipment and experience, but you’ll figure it out. Good luck!”

Football Manager 2021

About: “New additions and game upgrades deliver added levels of depth, drama and football authenticity. FM21 empowers you like never before to develop your skills and command success at your club.”

Morkredd

About: “Morkredd is a tense, physics-based co-op puzzle game for one to two players combining skill-based puzzle-solving, a challenging balance of light and shadow, and a dark world full of secrets to unlock.”

Spellcaster University

About: “Develop a prestigious university of mages. Build rooms, train your students, fight orcs, slay the bureaucrats, manage your budget… a director’s life is not a quiet one.”

Stubbs the Zombie

About: “It’s 1959 and the city of Punchbowl, PA, is a beacon of progress and ideal living. Show the living that law and order are no match for a dead man on a mission. Your boyfriend’s back Maggie, and Punchbowl is gonna be in trouble!”

Youtubers Life

About: “Become the most successful youtuber on the planet! Create videos, get subscribers, attend events, interact with your fans… and grow your channel. Live a youtuber’s life!”

Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season

About: “While explosively stripping the evil pirate LeChuck of his demonic mojo, Guybrush Threepwood inadvertently infects the entire Caribbean with the arch-fiend’s expelled voodoo, which threatens to transform buccaneers into unruly pirate monsters.”