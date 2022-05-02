Amazon's Prime Gaming Free Games for May Now Available

✖

Amazon's Prime Gaming has new free games that are now available to subscribers. As announced at the end of April, the new free games via Prime Gaming for May 2022 include Dead Space 2, The Curse of Monkey Island, Out of Line, Mail Mole + 'Xpress Deliveries, Cat Quest, and Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King. As with all of Prime Gaming's free titles, there are some caveats to consider.

Most importantly, these are only available through Prime Gaming for Amazon Prime subscribers. They are also only available to claim for a limited time, and then only for specific digital distribution platforms. Notably, Dead Space 2 requires Origin, for example, while the other titles this month do not.

Here's how Amazon's Prime Gaming describes the new titles available this month, in case you have never heard of some of them:

Dead Space 2 – Return as Isaac Clark to explore The Sprawl and its zero-g environments as players uncover the truth behind the Unitology's role in the Necromorph epidemic.

– Return as Isaac Clark to explore The Sprawl and its zero-g environments as players uncover the truth behind the Unitology's role in the Necromorph epidemic. The Curse of Monkey Island – Guybrush Threepwood returns to take up the dull blade and his rapier wit against the nefarious demon-pirate LeChuck in the highly anticipated third installment of LucasArts' popular Monkey Island series.

– Guybrush Threepwood returns to take up the dull blade and his rapier wit against the nefarious demon-pirate LeChuck in the highly anticipated third installment of LucasArts' popular Monkey Island series. Out of Line – Play as San who goes on a quest to escape the Factory that was once home in this distinctive hand-drawn 2D adventure game filled with charming puzzles.

– Play as San who goes on a quest to escape the Factory that was once home in this distinctive hand-drawn 2D adventure game filled with charming puzzles. Mail Mole + 'Xpress Deliveries – Dig through Carrotland as Molty, the speediest delivery mole, as he embarks on his quest to save his magical world by making new friends, finding collectibles, solving puzzles and more.

– Dig through Carrotland as Molty, the speediest delivery mole, as he embarks on his quest to save his magical world by making new friends, finding collectibles, solving puzzles and more. Cat Quest – Purr for joy with this multi award-winning action RPG which brings loot-fuelled cat-venture to all players with ultra satisfying combat and magic.

– Purr for joy with this multi award-winning action RPG which brings loot-fuelled cat-venture to all players with ultra satisfying combat and magic. Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King – With the disappearance of the King, the old world begins to fall apart. Reforge reality in this shadowy action RPG as players traverse this innovative open world platformer.

As noted above, Dead Space 2, The Curse of Monkey Island, Out of Line, Mail Mole + 'Xpress Deliveries, Cat Quest, and Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King are all now available via Amazon's Prime Gaming. That's in addition to various in-game loot for titles like Lost Ark, Destiny 2, and more. Prime Gaming, more generally, is part of the larger Amazon Prime subscription. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Amazon's Prime Gaming right here.

