Amazon's Prime Gaming Free Games for May Revealed

With April coming to a close, Amazon's Prime Gaming has officially announced the titles that will be free via the service in May. Every month, Prime Gaming rotates in new free video games and in-game loot for various titles. Specifically to May, the free video games via Amazon's Prime Gaming include Dead Space 2, The Curse of Monkey Island, Out of Line, Mail Mole + 'Xpress Deliveries, Cat Quest, and Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King.

There are certain caveats with Amazon's Prime Gaming similar to other subscription services. First and foremost, in order to claim them, one must be subscribed to Amazon Prime. Second, these are PC-only titles. They will also only be available for a limited time, with Prime Gaming offers traditionally concluding at the end of each month. And depending on the titles, certain digital platforms like Origin may or may not be required.

Here's how Amazon's Prime Gaming describes the titles available in May:

Dead Space 2 – Return as Isaac Clark to explore The Sprawl and its zero-g environments as players uncover the truth behind the Unitology's role in the Necromorph epidemic.

– Return as Isaac Clark to explore The Sprawl and its zero-g environments as players uncover the truth behind the Unitology's role in the Necromorph epidemic. The Curse of Monkey Island – Guybrush Threepwood returns to take up the dull blade and his rapier wit against the nefarious demon-pirate LeChuck in the highly anticipated third installment of LucasArts' popular Monkey Island series.

– Guybrush Threepwood returns to take up the dull blade and his rapier wit against the nefarious demon-pirate LeChuck in the highly anticipated third installment of LucasArts' popular Monkey Island series. Out of Line – Play as San who goes on a quest to escape the Factory that was once home in this distinctive hand-drawn 2D adventure game filled with charming puzzles.

– Play as San who goes on a quest to escape the Factory that was once home in this distinctive hand-drawn 2D adventure game filled with charming puzzles. Mail Mole + 'Xpress Deliveries – Dig through Carrotland as Molty, the speediest delivery mole, as he embarks on his quest to save his magical world by making new friends, finding collectibles, solving puzzles and more.

– Dig through Carrotland as Molty, the speediest delivery mole, as he embarks on his quest to save his magical world by making new friends, finding collectibles, solving puzzles and more. Cat Quest – Purr for joy with this multi award-winning action RPG which brings loot-fuelled cat-venture to all players with ultra satisfying combat and magic.

– Purr for joy with this multi award-winning action RPG which brings loot-fuelled cat-venture to all players with ultra satisfying combat and magic. Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King – With the disappearance of the King, the old world begins to fall apart. Reforge reality in this shadowy action RPG as players traverse this innovative open world platformer.

As noted above, Dead Space 2, The Curse of Monkey Island, Out of Line, Mail Mole + 'Xpress Deliveries, Cat Quest, and Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King are set to be available via Prime Gaming starting on May 1st. That's in addition to various in-game loot for titles like Lost Ark, Destiny 2, and more. Prime Gaming, more generally, is part of the larger Amazon Prime subscription. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Amazon's Prime Gaming right here.

Do any of the new free video games for Amazon Prime subscribers excite you particularly? What do you think about Prime Gaming lately in general? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!